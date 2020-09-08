Uncategorized

Diaphragm Compressors Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Diaphragm Compressors

This report focuses on “Diaphragm Compressors Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Diaphragm Compressors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Diaphragm Compressors:

  • A diaphragm compressor is a variant of the classic reciprocating compressor with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism. Only the membrane and the compressor box come in touch with pumped gas. For this reason this construction is the best suited for pumping toxic and explosive gases. The membrane has to be reliable enough to take the strain of pumped gas. It must also have adequate chemical properties and sufficient temperature resistance.

    Diaphragm Compressors Market Manufactures:

  • Fluitron
  • Howden
  • Atlas Copco
  • Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik
  • Seenly
  • Apeks Supercritical
  • MIKUNI KIKAI KOGYO
  • Sera ComPress
  • EMMECOM SRL
  • PDC Machines
  • Sundyne

    Diaphragm Compressors Market Types:

  • Mechanical
  • Hydraulicall

    Diaphragm Compressors Market Applications:

  • Electronics & Semiconductor
  • Petrochemica
  • Transporatin
  • Energy
  • Other Industry

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report focuses on the Diaphragm Compressors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
  • Diaphragm compressors form a different group. Their diaphragm is actuated mechanically or hydraulically. The mechanical diaphragm compressors are used with a small flow and low pressure or as vacuum pumps. Hydraulic diaphragm compressors are used for high pressure applications.
  •    

