Global Flow Chemistry Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Flow Chemistry Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Flow Chemistry market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Flow Chemistry :

In Global Flow Chemistry , two or more reagents are continuously pumped into a flow-reactor, where they mix and subsequently react under thermal control. Global Flow Chemistry has some major advantages. Mixing can be achieved within seconds and reaction temperature can raised above the solvent's boiling point, resulting in faster reactions. Global Flow Chemistry enables excellent reaction selectivity. The rapid diffusion mixing avoids the issues found in batch reactors. The high surface area to volume ratio (1000x greater than a batch reactor) enables almost instantaneous heating or cooling and therefore ultimate temperature control, resulting in cleaner products. Global Flow Chemistry Market Manufactures:

Chemitrix

Syrris

Vapourtec

ThalesNano

Uniqsis Ltd

YMC Engineering

AM Technology

HEL Group

FutureChemistry Global Flow Chemistry Market Types:

Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR)

Plug Flow Reactors (PFR)

Micro Reactor Systems (MRT)

Others Global Flow Chemistry Market Applications:

ChemicalÂ industry

Pharmaceutical

AcademicÂ &Â Research

Others Scope of this Report:

The Global Flow Chemistry market is driven by rising demand in sustainable equipments, energy savings devices as well by safe and flexible processes. The continuous demand for flow devices caters to wide range of applications in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals industries. The market is estimated at $49.48 million in 2013 and expected to reach $154.19 million by 2023 growing at CAGR of 12.68%. The major devices discussed in the report are Continuous Stirred Tank Reactors (CSTR), Plug Flow Reactors (PFR), Micro Reactor Systems (MRT), Microwave systems and others.

The worldwide market for Global Flow Chemistry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.9% over the next five years, will reach 150 million USD in 2024, from 84 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.