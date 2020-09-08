Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Polyetherimide (PEI) :

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature. Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Manufactures:

SABIC

RTP

Ensinger

Mitsui Chemicals Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Types:

Unreinforced

Reinforced Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Applications:

Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Tableware/Catering

Aircraft

Others Scope of this Report:

The Global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.

The global consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) .

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Global Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) .

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The worldwide market for Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 400 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.