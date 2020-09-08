Uncategorized

Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global Polyetherimide (PEI)

Global “Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in these regions. This report also studies the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Polyetherimide (PEI) :

  • Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is an amorphous, amber-to-transparent thermoplastic with characteristics similar to the related plastic PEEK. Relative to PEEK, PEI is cheaper, but is lower in impact strength and usable temperature.

    Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Manufactures:

  • SABIC
  • RTP
  • Ensinger
  • Mitsui Chemicals

    Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Types:

  • Unreinforced
  • Reinforced

    Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market Applications:

  • Electronics
  • Automotive
  • Medical
  • Tableware/Catering
  • Aircraft
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Global Polyetherimide (PEI) industry has a rather high concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in USA, Europe and Japan, such as SABIC, RTP, Ensinger and Mitsui Chemicals. At present, SABIC is the world leader, holding 70.36% production market share in 2016.
  • The global consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) increases from 20639 MT in 2012 to 24680 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.57%. In 2016, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption market is led by North America and North America is the largest region consumption market, accounting for about 40.38% of global consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) .
  • Global Polyetherimide (PEI) downstream is wide and recently Global Polyetherimide (PEI) has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Tableware/Catering and Aircraft. Globally, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market is mainly driven by growing demand for Electronics and Automotive. Electronics and Automotive accounts for nearly 56.14% of total downstream consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in global.
  • Global Polyetherimide (PEI) can be mainly divided into Unreinforced and Reinforced which Reinforced captures about 74.79% of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market in 2016. According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from USA are the major leaders in the international market of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) .
  • Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Global Polyetherimide (PEI) consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2022 the consumption of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is estimated to be 31488 MT. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Global Polyetherimide (PEI) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.8% over the next five years, will reach 400 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Polyetherimide (PEI) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Polyetherimide (PEI) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Polyetherimide (PEI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Polyetherimide (PEI) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Polyetherimide (PEI) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

