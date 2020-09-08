Pain Pumps Market Size Worldwide Industry Report | Forecast To 2026

The demand for procedures promoting rapid restoration of health after surgery is one of the major reasons for the growth of global pain pumps market size in coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Pain Pumps Market Size, Share and Global Trend, By Application (Spinal Cord Injury, Cancer Pain, Cerebral Palsy, Stroke, Brain Injury, Others), By Product Type (Reusable Pumps, Disposable Pumps), By End User (Pain Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs), Homecare Settings, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” there has been a reduction for the demand of oral pain medications and patients are now preferring minimally invasive techniques as they provide effective and immediate pain relief. Also, mundane lifestyles of the masses have improved due to their participation in day to day activities. There have been speedy advancements in healthcare infrastructure which is likely to boost the global pain pumps market.

Leading Players operating in the Pain Pumps Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medtronic,

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Flowonix Medical Inc.,

Medallion Therapeutics, Inc.,

Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH,

Teleflex Incorporated,

Segmentation of the Global Pain Pumps Market By Application Spinal Cord Injury Cancer Pain Cerebral Palsy Stroke Brain Injury Others By Product Type Reusable Pumps Disposable Pumps By End User Pain Clinics Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASCs) Homecare Settings Others By Geography North America (USA and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)



