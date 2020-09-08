Global Breast Imaging Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global Breast Imaging Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Breast Imaging in these regions. This report also studies the Global Breast Imaging market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Breast Imaging :

Global Breast Imaging is an equipment to examine the womenâ€™s breast, and it is used as a diagnostic and screening tool. Global Breast Imaging Equipment is for the early detection of breast cancer, typically through characteristic massesâ€™ detection.

Siemens

Philips

Hologic

Perlong Medical

ANKE

Angell

Sinomdt

Macroo

Orich Medical Equipment

GE Healthcare

Planmed

Metaltronica

TOSHIBA

MEDI-FUTURE

FUJIFILM

IMS

Genoray Global Breast Imaging Market Types:

Analog Global Breast Imaging Equipment

Digital Global Breast Imaging Equipment Global Breast Imaging Market Applications:

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

General Surgery

Breast Surgery

Physical examination

In the last several years, China market of Global Breast Imaging Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%. In 2015, China capacity of Global Breast Imaging Equipment is nearly 450 units, and the actual production is about 360 units.

South China is the largest production province of Global Breast Imaging Equipment, with production market share nearly 42%. And its sales market share of Global Breast Imaging Equipment is 18%. Main manufacturers of Global Breast Imaging Equipment in South China are ANKE, Angell, Sinomdt, Macroo, etc.

The second largest production province is North China, following South China with the production market share of 32% and the sales market share nearly 23%. The manufacturing factory of Hologic is located in Beijing. There are lots of products exported to other regions from North China every year.

Players with high-quality products are Philips, Siemens, Hologic, GE Healthcare, etc. But only Philips, Siemens, Hologic have plants in China, which is very helpful for promoting their position in Chinese Global Breast Imaging Equipment market.

For foreign manufacturers, it would be better to set local plants or to cooperate with local manufacturers.

Global Breast Imaging Equipment Industry is relatively young in China, and the potential market is very attractive. So investment for Global Breast Imaging Equipment is promising.