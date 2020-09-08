Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Activated Alumina Spheres market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Activated Alumina Spheres :

Activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 mÂ²/g.

Axens

CHALCO

Huber

BASF SE

Porocel Industries

Sumimoto

Jiangsu Jingjing New Material

Jiangsu Sanji

Sorbead India Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Types:

Î¦â‰¤5mm

5mmï¼œÎ¦â‰¤8mm

Î¦ï¼ž8mm Global Activated Alumina Spheres Market Applications:

Refining

Air Separation

Natural Gas

Petrochemicals

This report studies the Global Activated Alumina Spheres market, activated alumina is manufactured from aluminium hydroxide by dehydroxylating it in a way that produces a highly porous material; this material can have a surface area significantly over 200 mÂ²/g.

The production of Global Activated Alumina Spheres is estimated from 174831 MT in 2012 to 220137 MT in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 5.93%. In 2016, the Global Activated Alumina Spheres market is led by North America. China is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of Global Activated Alumina Spheres are concentrated in North America, Europe. Global Activated Alumina Spheres is a comparatively concentrated market. The top 5 players hold around 50% of total market. Suppliers have stable relationship with downstream users. UOP (Honeywell) is the world leader, holding 14.74% production volume market share in 2016.

Activated alumina is used for a wide range of adsorbent and catalyst applications including the adsorption of catalysts in polyethylene production, in hydrogen peroxide production, as a selective adsorbent for many chemicals including arsenic, fluoride and in sulfur removal from gas streams (Claus Catalyst process). Finally Activated Alumina are also used as filters for fluoride, arsenic and selenium in drinking water. Refining is the largest application of Activated alumina which takes market share of 29.37% in 2016. Air Separation and Petrochemicals are also important downstream market with market share of 22.46% and 20.75% respectively.

The worldwide market for Global Activated Alumina Spheres is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 720 million USD in 2024, from 570 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.