Methotrexate Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

About Methotrexate:

Methotrexate is kwon as Amethopterin, Methotrexate Sodium, and MTX. It is a yellow or orange, crystalline powder, and made into methotrexate tablets and methotrexate for injection.

Methotrexate is used to treat certain types of cancer or to control severe psoriasis or rheumatoid arthritis. It may also be used to control juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

Methotrexate Market Manufactures:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Qualitestrx(DAVA Pharmaceuticals)

Pfizer (Hospira)

Roxane Laboratories

Sine

Maoxiang

LingNan Pharmaceutical

Powerdone

Huiyu Methotrexate Market Types:

Methotrexate for Injection

Methotrexate Tablets Methotrexate Market Applications:

Used for Cancers

Used for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Scope of this Report:

The technical barriers of methotrexate are not high, and the methotrexate enterprise concentrate in China, USA, Australia, and the relative large companies include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Qualitestrx (DAVA Pharmaceuticals), Pfizer (Hospira), Roxane Laboratories, Sine, Maoxiang, LingNan Pharmaceutical and others.

Methotrexate is a drug used to treat several forms of cancer as well as some autoimmune system diseases. In 2014, methotrexate for breast, head and neck, lung, stomach, and esophagus cancers occupies more than 70% share of total amount. As the demand increases rapidly with higher spending propensity, the increased consumption is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Methotrexate industry will usher in a stable growth space.