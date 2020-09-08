Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Negative Pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is used to treat acute and chronic wounds. A vacuum source creates continuous or intermittent negative pressure inside the wound to remove fluid, exudates, and infectious materials to prepare the wound for healing and closure.1 NPWT systems consist of a vacuum pump, drainage tubing, foam or gauze wound dressing, and an adhesive film dressing that covers and seals the wound. Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Manufactures:

Acelity (KCI)

Smith & Nephew

Cardinal Health

Devon

Medela

Triage Meditech

WuHan VSD

Talley Group Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Types:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Disposable NPWT Devices Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Homecare

North America is the largest market of negative pressure wound therapy, both in production and consumption. In 2015, North America supplied more than 60% and consumed more than 50% of the global negative pressure wound therapy.

Europe is the second largest market, following North America. Asia area is the emerging market with a higher growth rate. While the negative pressure wound therapy industry in Asia market is still underdevelopment with many hospitals and patients are still using common gauze to cure wound.

In recent years, disposable negative pressure wound therapy is more and more popular. Among them, PICO single use product provided by Smith & Nephew is outstanding.

The worldwide market for Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 2000 million USD in 2024, from 1400 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.