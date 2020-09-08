Machine Vision in Mobile Devices Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Machine Vision in Mobile Devices Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Machine Vision in Mobile Devices in these regions. This report also studies the global Machine Vision in Mobile Devices market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Machine vision in mobile devices, particularly smartphones, but also tablets and wearable cameras, is most commonly used for image recognition, providing the user with information about what they are seeing, whether it is an object, building, clothing, and more. The technology is currently commonly being provided by the cloud; however chips with AI processing power are increasingly bringing machine vision to the edge, removing the need for connectivity to the cloud. Machine Vision in Mobile Devices Market Manufactures:

Google

Apple Inc.

Samsung

Huawei

Intel Corporation

Helio

LG

Movidius

MediaTek Inc

Qualcomm Inc

CEVA, Inc.

Motorola Inc

Amazon Machine Vision in Mobile Devices Market Types:

Hardware

Software Machine Vision in Mobile Devices Market Applications:

Online Store