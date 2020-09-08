Global Intermediate Bulk Container Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Intermediate Bulk Container Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intermediate Bulk Container market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

An intermediate bulk container (IBC), IBC tote, or pallet tank, is a reusable industrial container designed for the transport and storage of bulk liquid and granulated substances, such as chemicals, food ingredients, solvents, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Berry Global

Bulk Lift

Conitex Sonoco

Global-Pak

Greif

Plastipak Intermediate Bulk Container Market Types:

Plastic composite IBC

Heavy-gauge plastic IBC

Folding IBC

Flexible IBC Intermediate Bulk Container Market Applications:

Chemical industry

Food and Beverage industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Agriculture industry

Agriculture industry

Transportation and Logistics

The most common IBC is the one-time use plastic composite IBCâ€”a white/translucent plastic container (typically polyethylene) housed within a tubular galvanized iron cage that is attached to a pallet. IBCs can be made from many materials depending upon the needs of the shipper and the legal requirements that must be met. Heavy-gauge plastic IBCs are made of reinforced plastic that requires no steel cage; they have a pallet molded into the bottom so the entire unit is a single piece. Folding IBCs are also made of heavy plastic. Their sides fold inward when the unit is empty allowing the IBC to collapse into a much smaller package for return shipment or storage. Flexible intermediate bulk containers, made of woven polyethylene or polypropylene bags, are designed for storing or transporting dry, flowable products, such as sand, fertilizer, and plastic granules.