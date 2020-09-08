Uncategorized

Global Expanded Polyethylene Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

Global “Global Expanded Polyethylene Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global Expanded Polyethylene in these regions. This report also studies the Global Expanded Polyethylene market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global Expanded Polyethylene :

  • Global Expanded Polyethylene (aka EPE foam) refers to foams made from polyethylene. Typically it is made from expanded pellets (‘EPE bead’) made with use of a blowing agent, followed by expansion into a mold in a steam chest – the process is similar to that used to make expanded polystyrene foam.

    Global Expanded Polyethylene Market Manufactures:

  • Sealed Air
  • Kaneka
  • Armacell
  • Sekisui Chemical
  • Sonoco
  • Pregis
  • Furukawa
  • Plymouth Foam
  • Wisconsin Foam Products
  • Recticel
  • Innovo Packaging
  • Guangdong Speed New Material Technology
  • Sing Home Polyfoam
  • Dingjian Pakaging
  • Wuxi Huitong
  • Shenzhen Mingvka
  • Sansheng

    Global Expanded Polyethylene Market Types:

  • EPE Foam Coil
  • EPE Foam Sheet
  • Shape EPE Foam

    Global Expanded Polyethylene Market Applications:

  • Protective Packaging
  • Industrial Thermal Insulation
  • Automotive
  • Building and Construction

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Global Expanded Polyethylene industry has a low market concentration. The major manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America and Europe, such as Sealed Air, Armacell, Kaneka, Sonoco and Innovo Packaging.
  • Global Expanded Polyethylene downstream is wide and recently Global Expanded Polyethylene has acquired increasing significance in various fields of Protective Packaging, Industrial Thermal Insulation, Automotive and Building and Construction. Globally, the Global Expanded Polyethylene market is mainly driven by growing demand for Protective Packaging and Building and Construction. Protective Packaging accounts for nearly 27.91% of total downstream consumption of Global Expanded Polyethylene in global.
  • The worldwide market for Global Expanded Polyethylene is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 3190 million USD in 2024, from 2460 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Expanded Polyethylene in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Expanded Polyethylene product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Expanded Polyethylene , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Expanded Polyethylene in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Expanded Polyethylene competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Expanded Polyethylene breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global Expanded Polyethylene market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global Expanded Polyethylene sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

