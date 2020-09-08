Global Automotive Ambient Lighting Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Automotive Ambient Lighting Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Ambient Lighting market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Most ambient lighting today reflects a light source off interior surfaces and is designed to help the driver see when he or she enters or exits the vehicle, manipulate driving controls, and impact mood, alertness and comfort. But lighting must be functional as well as attractive.

Hella

TE Connectivity

Federal Mogul

Osram

OEM Product

Sedan

SUV

Scope of this Report:

In the last several years, the development of global automotive ambient lighting market is fast.

Europe is the largest consumption market of automotive ambient lighting with market share of 40.34% in 2016. North America is also the second largest consumption market, following Europe, occupying 32.64% market share.

China is becoming a more and more important market both in production and consumption market. It enjoyed the fast development speed in the last several years.

The worldwide market for Automotive Ambient Lighting is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.6% over the next five years, will reach 2310 million USD in 2024, from 1330 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.