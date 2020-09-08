Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

A remote terminal unit (RTU) is a microprocessor-controlled electronic device that interfaces objects in the physical world to a distributed control system or SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) system by transmitting telemetry data to a master system, and by using messages from the master supervisory system to control connected objects.

Water and wastewater industry

This report focuses on the Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With the evolution of the era of big data, Internet of Things (IoT) technology is being widely used and its architecture contains cloud computing and intelligent terminals. In the past, workers needed to regularly supervise larger oilfield zones. The use of intelligent terminal unit can effectively identify status of equipment, and greatly reduce costs of man power. Intelligent terminal unit can collect real-time information of production, to provide the basis for the deployment of resources. For example for Oil and Gas industry, normally transmission and distribution pipelines are located a long way from civilization, their maintenance is more difficult. Therefore, when pipelines leak, the intelligent terminal can monitor the status of the pipes, instantly provide feedback to the monitoring center, and collect all the pipeline information.