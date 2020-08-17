IVF Services Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate during COVID-19 Crisis 2019 – 2026

The global IVF services revenue market generated $12,506 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $25,563 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. In vitro fertilization is an assisted reproductive technology, which involves retrieving eggs from a woman’s ovaries and fertilizing them with sperm outside the body, in vitro.

Get Access to sample pages: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13355

Rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in IVF success rate, and rise in disposable income worldwide are the factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global IVF services market during the forecast period. However, factors such as complications associated with IVF treatment, high cost, and low awareness level for IVF in some underdeveloped regions hinder the growth of the market. Conversely, increase in fertility tourism and surge in number of fertility clinics are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the near future.

The global IVF services market is segmented into cycle type, end user, and region. Depending on cycle type, the market is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, it is classified into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. Region wise, it is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2018 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

• Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

• Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-donor)

• Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

• Fertility Clinics

• Hospitals

• Surgical Centers

• Clinical Research Institutes

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o New Zealand

o Thailand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Ambroise Paré Group

• amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH

• AMP Center St Roch

• AVA Clinic Scanfert

• Bangkok IVF center

• Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital)

• Betamedics

• Biofertility Center

• Bloom Fertility and Healthcare

• Bloom Fertility Center

• Bourn Hall Fertility Center

• Bourn Hall International

• Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC

• Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility

• CHA Fertility Center

• Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit)

• Cloudnine Fertility

• Conceptions Reproductive Associates of Colorado

• Cyprus IVF Centre

• Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

• EUVITRO S.L.U.

• Fakih IVF Fertility Center

• Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

• Fertility Associates

• Fertility Center Berlin

• Fertility Center of San Antoni

• Fertility First

• FIV Marbella

• Fivet Centers Prof. Zech

• Flinders Reproductive Medicine Pty Ltd

• Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

• Heidelberg University Hospital

• Houston Fertility Center

• International Centre for Reproductive Medicine, ICRM

• IVF Canada

• IVF NAMBA Clinic

• IVF Panama Center for Reproduction Punta Pacífica

• IVF Spain

• IVI Panama

• Ivinsemer

• KL Fertility & Gynaecology Centre

• Lifesure Fertility and Gynaecology Centre

• LIV Fertility Center

• Manipal Fertility

• Maria Fertility Hospital

• MD Medical Group

• Medfem Fertility Clinic

• Monash IVF Wesley Hospital Auchenflower

• Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• New hope fertility center

• Oak Medical Group/Oak Clinic

• OVA IVF Clinic Zurich

• Procrea Fertility

• RAPRUI Srl

• Repromed

• SAFE Fertility Center

• Sanno Hospital

• Servy Massey Fertility Institute

• Shanghai Ji Ai Genetics & IVF Institute

• Shanghai United Family Hospital

• Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

• Southend Fertility and IVF

• StorkKlinik (Stork IVF Clinic)

• The ARC-STER Center

• The Bridge Centre

• The Cape Fertility Clinic

• The Hugh Wynter Fertility Management Unit

More Info of Impact [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/covid-19-analysis/13356

• The Lister Fertility Clinic

• The Montreal Fertility Center

• Thomson Medical Pte. Ltd.

• Trianglen Fertility Clinic

• TRIO Fertility

• Virtus Health

• Vitanova

• VivaNeo – Medical Center Kinderwens

• Wunschkinder