Cloud Management Platform Market Analysis, Evolving Opportunities Studied For The Period Until 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Cloud Management Platform Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Cloud Management Platform Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Cloud Management Platform Market over the period 2019-2026.

Some of the factors driving the cloud management platform market growth include the need for businesses to have greater control over the IT spendings, adoption of heterogeneous and multimodal IT service delivery environment, rapid deployment of virtualized workloads, and improved operational efficiency. However, the security concerns and lack of skilled expertise are some of the factors expected to limit the growth of the global cloud management platform market during the assessment period.

Enterprises across the world are dependent on cloud-based solution and services for their daily work processes. The dependence on cloud-based solutions across industry verticals has significantly increased the need for the faster, customized services in accessing various resources from the public cloud infrastructure. This has become a challenge for enterprises to manage security and compliances across cloud and conventional data center infrastructure.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The cloud management platform market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as demand for flexibility of resources and rapid advancements in the technology. The increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions is another factor propelling the growth of the cloud management market. However, increasing security concerns may hamper market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the numerous benefits of the cloud management platform would garner opportunities for market players in the coming years.

On the basis of solutions:

application programming interface,

infrastructure management

security & compliance management

workload optimization

On the basis of verticals:

BFSI,

government

healthcare & life sciences

telecommunication and IT

retail and wholesale

manufacturing

travel & hospitality

On the basis of type of services:

professional services

managed hosting services

On the basis of deployment models:

public cloud

private cloud

hybrid

community cloud.

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Some Major Key Players

Morpheus Data

CloudCheckr

Turbonomic

Cisco

Flexera (RightScale)

VMware

CloudHealth

Platform9

HashiCorp

CoreStack

CloudBolt Software

IBM (Red Hat)

Competitive Analysis:

The Cloud Management Platform Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

