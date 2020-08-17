Asset Performance Management (APM) Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Opportunity Assessment Till 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Asset Performance Management (APM) Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Asset Performance Management (APM) Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Asset Performance Management (APM) Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307116



Asset performance management (APM) includes a set of software tools and applications that are designed to enhance the reliability and accessibility of physical assets that play a crucial role in an enterprise’s operation process. The integration of APM software in the industry helps to improve the availability and reliability of physical assets. Furthermore, it reduces operating costs and minimizes risk factors in the business.

The global APM market has been segmented on the basis of offering, deployment mode, vertical, and region.Based on the offering, the APM market has been segmented into software type and services. The software type segment has been further categorized as data management software, predictive asset analytics tools, enterprise asset management software, and pattern recognition software. The enterprise asset management software segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. However, the predictive asset analytics tools segment is expected to register the highest CAGR. The services segment of asset performance market has been further categorized into managed services and professional services.

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America reported for more than 30 percent market share. Many key players in the industry and established companies are based in North America. Therefore, the region was always at the forefront of research and development activities in the IIoT sector and therefore has a dominant market position.

Market Segmentation:

By Category

*Asset Reliability Management

*Asset Strategy Management

*Predictive Asset Management

*Others

By Vertical

*Energy & Utilities

*Oil & Gas

*Manufacturing

*Mining & Metal

*Government & Public Sector

*Chemicals & Pharmaceutical

By Deployment Type

*On-premise

*Hosted

The top players covered in Asset Performance Management (APM) Market are:

GE(US)

Schneider Electric(France)

ARC Advisory Group(US)

Bentley Systems(US)

AspenTech(US)

ABB(Switzerland)

Nexus Global(US)

SAP(Germany)

click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10307116

Competitive Analysis:

The Asset Performance Management (APM) Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 1072GPS Tracker Market

Blockchain in Media and Entertainment Market

Employee Engagement and Feedback Software Market

Clinical Decision Support Market

Kombucha Market

Business Intelligence Market

Dietary Supplement Market

Construction Software Market

Quantum Computing Market

Smart Parking Market