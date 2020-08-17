Operational Technology Security Market Dynamics and Competitive Scenario through 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Operational Technology Security Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Operational Technology Security Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Operational Technology Security Market over the period 2019-2026.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Operational technology (OT) is the use of hardware and software to monitor and control physical processes, devices, and infrastructure. Operational technology systems are found across a large range of asset-intensive sectors, performing a wide variety of tasks ranging from monitoring critical infrastructure (CI) to controlling robots on a manufacturing floor. OT is used in a variety of industries including manufacturing, oil and gas, electrical generation and distribution, aviation, maritime, rail, and utilities.

The geographical analysis of the global operational technology (OT) security market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America accounted for the largest market share in the OT security market; this growth can be attributed to the presence of tier I vendors and early adoption of security solutions associated with highly skilled expertise. Additionally, the US is expected to dominate the market owing to the need for OT security solutions due to the increasing number of cyberattacks, and adoption of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology. Europe accounted for the second spot in the global OT security market in terms of market size.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of the end users/applicationsg

*Hardware

*Software

On the basis of product

*Consulting

*Managed Security Services

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

List of the Top Manufactures of Operational Technology Security Market:

*Accenture

*Bayshore

*Belden

*Cisco

*Claroty

*CyberX

*Cyberbit

*Darktrace

*Deloitte

*Dragos

*GE (Wurldtech)

As per the Eurostat, the total value of the ICT sector in Europe, including the ICT manufacturing and ICT services, was estimated to be more than EUR 475 billion in 2017. In this sector, the ICT services account for the major share as it is predicted to be ten times larger than the share held by ICT manufacturing. ICT services consist of computer programming, consultancy and related activities which held about 49.1% share while the telecommunications activities held around 30.3% share in the segment in 2017. These factors are estimated to impact the market growth in a positive manner in the next few years.

Competitive Analysis:

The Operational Technology Security Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

