Plasma Therapy Market 2020 || Global Leading Players are Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc

Global Plasma Therapy Market research report gives answers to many of the critical business questions and challenges and proves to be a go-to solution. Few of the most important objectives of the report include to study and forecast the market size in the worldwide market. Additionally, it defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-use, and region. The report also studies and compares the market status and forecast between major regions, namely, US, Europe, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, and rest of the world. Moreover, the Global Plasma Therapy Market report analyzes the market key players via SWOT analysis, value and worldwide market share for leading players.

Global plasma therapy market is registering a healthy CAGR of 15.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market value can be attributed to the growth in the use of planet rich plasma for the treatment of various diseases that drives the growth of the industry and increasing incidents of sports injuries. Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global plasma therapy market are Arthrex, Inc., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited., Biotest AG., Cambryn Biologics, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., CSL Limited, DePuy Synthes, Grifols, S.A., Kedrion S.p.A., Octapharma, Regen Lab SA, Stryker, Telecris Indústria e Comércio Ltda., Baxter, Japanese Red Cross Society, Sanquin Oy, LFB SA, TERUMO BCT, INC., Chengdu Institute of Biology (CIB) among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global plasma therapy market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Plasma Therapy Market By Type (Pure PRP, Leucocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin), Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedics, Dermatology, Dental, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Nerve Injury, Others), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutions), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition:

Blood plasma involves soft tissue healing autologous platelets, platelets and cytokines. It remains a standard method broadly used in specialties of orthopedics, dentistry, and dermatology. Plasma therapy is commonly used in wound healing, facial rejuvenation, and androgenetic alopecia. Plasma is focused on the physiological value up to three to five times and then vaccinated into the tissues.

Market Drivers

Surging orthopedic diseases and sports injuries including arthritis, fosters the growth of the market

Growing demand for the usage of planet rich plasma for the treatment of numerous diseases, drives the growth of the market

Government initiatives for the development of plasma derived medicine, is the factor that drives the market growth

Rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation, is the key drivers for this market

Increasing diseases including tetanus, rabies and hepatitis A&B is estimated to impact the market positively

Market Restraints

The cost associated with plasma therapy is quite high which, is likely to impede the market growth

Absence of responsiveness regarding platelet-rich therapy, hinders the growth of the market

Absence of compensation policies and strict regulatory policies, restraint the global market growth

Segmentation: Global Plasma Therapy Market

By Type

Pure PRP

Leucocyte-rich PRP

Pure Platelet-rich Fibrin (PRF)

Leukocyte-rich Fibrin (L-PRF)

By Source

Autologous

Allogenic

By Application

Orthopedics Arthritis Chronic Tendinitis Bone Repair & Regeneration

Dermatology Androgenic Alopecia Plastic Surgery

Dental

Cardiac Muscle Injury

Nerve Injury

Others

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutions

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Baxter International Inc. launched PrisMax in the U.S. for maximizing care for Critically Ill Patients. PrisMax is used to treat acute kidney injury (AKI) patients. Every year in the U.S., there are about five million AKI patients, and rates of AKI have been rising. This launch will benefit the company to increase its revenue.

In June 2018, LabCorp have been approved by the U.S. FDA to market a diagnostic test which will detect viruses in donated blood plasma utilized in preparing biological therapies. This technology provides a diversified alternative for the global biopharmaceutical sector to enhance plasma donor collection programs and the production of plasma protein therapies for a number of life-threatening conditions such as immune, cardio / pulmonary, bleeding, and neurological illnesses. This allowance by FDA to LabCorp will help the company in market growth and further expansion of the laboratory.

