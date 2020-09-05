Automotive Heater Core Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Automotive Heater Core Market

The market study on the Automotive Heater Core market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Automotive Heater Core market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Automotive Heater Core market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Automotive Heater Core market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Heater Core market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Automotive Heater Core Market

The analysts have segmented the Automotive Heater Core market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Potential Opportunity

Regulations on carbon dioxide emissions, caused by fossil fuel depletion and global warming, have led the automotive industry to perceive a paradigm shift from conventional IC engines toward environment-friendly vehicles such as hybrid and electric cars. Electric cars have been deemed as optimal solution for eco-friendly vehicles in light of their higher energy efficiency than their petrol- & diesel-driven counterparts.

However, amount of waste heat generated by power engines in electric vehicles is insufficient for the purpose of heating, which entails the need for additional equipment as a main heating source. Post-considerable amount of research conducted on seeking primary heating equipment for electric cars, including combustion heater and heat pumps, high-voltage PTC heaters have been proved as most realistic solution capable of attaining required heating efficiency, reliability, and capacity.

More research efforts are being dedicated to improving heating performance and efficiency of high-voltage PTC heaters, which contain PTC ceramics as heater cores, such as building closed-loop system and designing prototypes with general characteristics. These researches are likely to significantly contribute to optimization of designs related to high-voltage PTC heaters, which in turn will fuel their penetration in electric vehicles in the upcoming years.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

