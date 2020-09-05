Covid-19 Impact on Global Food Service Market (2020-2026) | Potential growth, attractive valuation make it is a long-term investment | Top Players: KFC, Mcdonald’s, Burger King Holdings, Top Catering, China Yum Brands, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Food Service Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Food Service market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Food Service industry. Growth of the overall Food Service market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Food Service Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Food Service industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Food Service market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

KFC

Mcdonald’s

Burger King Holdings

Top Catering

China Yum Brands

Inner Mongolia Little Sheep Catering

Inner Mongolia Small Tail Sheep Catering

Shanghai Jinjiang International Hotel Development

Hebei Sanhe City Fucheng Catering Management

Chongqing Dezhuang Industry (Group)

Tianjin Dexi Food Development

Chongqing Cygnet Investment Holding (Group)

China Quanjude (Group) Shares

Zhongshan Harbor Food And Entertainment Management

. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Food Service market is segmented into

Restaurant

Fast Food Restaurant

Snack Bar

Liquor Stores

The Dining Room

Group Meal Distribution Unit

Central Kitchen

Other

Based on Application Food Service market is segmented into

Residential

Office Buildings

School

Transportation Hub

Mall

Other