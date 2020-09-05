Solid Waxes Market Volume Forecast and Value Chain Analysis 2019-2031

Detailed Study on the Global Solid Waxes Market

Solid Waxes Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

Segment by Type, the Solid Waxes market is segmented into

Synthetic Waxes

Natural Waxes

Segment by Application, the Solid Waxes market is segmented into

Automotive

Furniture

Metal Surface

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Solid Waxes market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Solid Waxes market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

AkzoNobel

BASF

DowDuPont

Liberon

Fiddes

Osmo

Sinopec Limited

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sasol

Simoniz

Minwax

Bona

GiriWax

Ronseal

Staples

Essential Findings of the Solid Waxes Market Report: