Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2018 to 2028

Study on the Global Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

The market study on the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market published by Fact.MR highlights the essential parameters that are expected to shape the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market in the upcoming years. The report maps the trajectory of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market by taking into account historical data for the period between 20XX-20XX and considering 20XX-20XX as the forecast period.

The presented study evaluates the different factors that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market including the current trends and recent developments on the technological front. In addition, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market during the assessment period are assessed in detail.

Segmentation of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) Market

The analysts have segmented the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market into various sections to offer a microscopic understanding of the market. The different segments studied in the report include:

Competitive Landscape

ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. – a leading manufacturer of robotic accessories and robot arm tooling- showcased new products and solutions at the ‘2017 Automate Show and Conference’ held at Chicago. The compact and robust designs of the new products showcased by ATI are well- aligned with the ever-evolving specifications of multiple applications and are fully compliant with safety standards. The major objective behind this participation was to branch out to business-to-business trading and tap into new customer segments.

In 2017, Piab AB- a leading manufacturer of smart solutions for automated applications- announced the strategic acquisition of US-based SAS Automation. This acquisition was aimed at venturing into the segment of ‘mechanical gripping’ and strengthening the existing product portfolio of the company, which will further make it a leading ‘one-stop’ platform for multiple gripper varieties. This acquisition of SAS Automation fits the bill of Piab’s strategy to boost its market sustenance via organic growth and through acquisition of industry leaders.

In 2019, Robotiq, a leading provider of software and tools for collaborative robotics space, inaugurated its European headquarters in Lyon, France. This expansion was aimed at boosting the production capabilities of the company in the European region, as Europe remains one of the top priorities of the company with respect to profitability. This new establishment will enable the company to seamlessly expand its regional operations and retain balance in the demand-supply equation.

Additional key players operating in the global robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market include ABB Ltd., DESTACO, Bastian Solutions LLC, J.H. Benedict Co. Inc., ASS End of Arm Tools, Inc., FIPA Gmbh, Festo AG & Co. KG, SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG, EMI Corporation, OnRobot A/S, Soft Robotics Inc., IPR – Intelligente Peripherien fuer Roboter GmbH, and other market players.

Additional Insight:

Adoption of End-of-arm Tooling Surges as Robots Become an Industrial Staple for Multi-tasking & Quick Changeovers

Use of robots in the industrial space has taken off significantly, as end-user demand for multi-tasking and instant changeovers has intensified over the years. Robots are penetrating into multiple industrial ecosystems, often operating alongside humans, in the form of collaborative robots (otherwise known as cobots). With the increasing deployment of robots, industrial ecosystems are also seeking effective robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT) to equip the robots with desired functionalities.

Multiple varieties of robotic end of arm tooling (EOAT), including force-torque sensors, welding torches, grippers, collision sensors, tool changers, material removal tools, and more, are witnessing skyrocketing demand for diverse applications. In short, the nature of the target application determines the EOAT type to be used.

Currently, pneumatic EOATs have gained notable traction, as they are easy to integrate and can hold a substantial amount of power in a small space. Grippers remain highly-favored by the end-use industries, as pick and place applications continue to be imperative for successful automation.

Research Methodology:

A comprehensive approach has been adopted to analyze growth of robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market over the forecast period of 2018 to 2028. Primary & secondary processes remain the two significant aspects of the research methodology employed for robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market. The primary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves constructive discussions with industry personnel and data acquired from prominent stakeholders in the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market, including suppliers, manufacturers, and distributors. The secondary research for the robotic end of arm tools (EOAT) market report involves study of authentic documents, including company press releases, investor presentations, articles & magazines, paid databases, and others.

Scope of the Report

Critical insights enclosed in the report:

Country-wise assessment of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Underlying opportunities for emerging players in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Y-o-Y growth projection of the different segments and sub-segments of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a clear understanding of the various companies in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

Key strategies, product line, and market position of the established players in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market

The report aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market:

Which product is expected to witness the highest adoption rate across various geographies? What are the organic and inorganic strategies adopted by market players in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? Who are the leading companies operating in the Robotic End of Arm Tools (EOAT) market? What are the marketing strategies adopted by key players to improve their sales and standing in the market?

Why Choose Fact.MR?