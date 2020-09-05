Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2026

The global Adhesive Transfer Tape market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Adhesive Transfer Tape market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Adhesive Transfer Tape market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Adhesive Transfer Tape market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Adhesive Transfer Tape market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Adhesive Transfer Tape market is segmented into

Single-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Double-Lined Adhesive Transfer Tapes

Others

Segment by Application, the Adhesive Transfer Tape market is segmented into

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Adhesive Transfer Tape market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Adhesive Transfer Tape market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Adhesive Transfer Tape Market Share Analysis

Adhesive Transfer Tape market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Adhesive Transfer Tape business, the date to enter into the Adhesive Transfer Tape market, Adhesive Transfer Tape product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

Kruse Adhesive Tape

Nitto Denko Corporation

Saint-Gobain

Surface Shields

Scapa Group PLC

Tesa SE

Vibac Group S.p.a.

Advance Tapes International

CMS Group of Companies

H.B.Fuller

K.L. & Ling

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG.

NICHIBAN CO., LTD.

T-GLOBAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Shangrao City Dayu Tape Co., Ltd.

Foshan Manzawa Adhesive Products Limited

Xiamen Naikos Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Minrui Adhesive Products Co., Ltd.

CCT Tapes

Each market player encompassed in the Adhesive Transfer Tape market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Adhesive Transfer Tape market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

