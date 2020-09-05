Craft Beer Market Projections Analysis 2019 to 2029

Assessment of the Global Craft Beer Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Craft Beer market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Craft Beer market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Craft Beer market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Craft Beer market? Who are the leading Craft Beer manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Craft Beer market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Craft Beer Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Craft Beer market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Craft Beer in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Craft Beer market

Winning strategies of established players in the Craft Beer market

Craft Beer Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Craft Beer market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

prominent players are engaged in offering craft beer in various fruit flavors. Atrial Rubicite by Jester King Brewery, Avancé by Allagash Brewing Co., Soft Parade by Short’s Brewing Co., Seed by Bissell Brothers Brewing Co., Wisconsin Belgian Red by New Glarus Brewing Co., and Grapefruit Sculpin by Ballast Point Brewing Co. are some of the brewers that helped shift the perception of fruit-flavored craft beer in America. In 2018, AB InBev, a European beer manufacturer, launched golden Italian craft lager Lisa in the UK. The product has flavors of honey balanced with a soft bitterness and a clean, dry finish.

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

