Cycle Computer Market 2020 : Top Countries Data with Growth, Trends, Manufacturers, Share and Demands & Forecast to 2024

Cycle Computer is a device mounted on a bicycle that calculates and displays trip information, similar to the instruments in the dashboard of a car. The computer with display, or head unit, usually is attached to the handlebar for easy viewing.

Garmin

CatEye

Pioneer Electronics

VDO Cyclecomputers

Sigma Sport

Bryton Inc

Bioninc

Polar

VETTA

Raleigh

BBB Cycling

KNOG

Topeak Inc.

Giant Bicycles

o-synce

Trek Bicycle

The classification of Cycle Computer includes Wired Computer, Wireless Computer and Wireless & GPS Computer. The proportion of Wired Computer in 2015 is about 44%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015.Cycle Computer is widely used in Mountain Bike, Road Bike and other field. The most proportion of Cycle Computer is Mountain Bike, and the revenue in 2015 is about 210 M USD. The trend of Cycle Computer for Mountain Bike is increasing.China is the largest supplier of Cycle Computer, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Cycle Computer, enjoying production market share nearly 27% in 2015.Europe region is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 38% in 2015. Following Europe, USA and China are the main consumption places with the consumption market share of 27%. The main players are Garmin, CatEye, Pioneer Electronics, VDO Cyclecomputers, etc. They are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The worldwide market for Cycle Computer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2023, from 220 million US$ in 2020. Major Classifications are as follows:

Wired Computer

Wireless Computer

Wireless & GPS Computer Major Applications are as follows:

Mountain Bike

Road Bike