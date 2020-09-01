Inertial Navigation Systems Market Size: Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2028 | Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies

A recent report published by QMI on inertial navigation systems market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of inertial navigation systems market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for inertial navigation systems during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of inertial navigation systems to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the inertial navigation systems market is expected to promise high growth owing to the increasing demand for car connected devices in recent years. Increasing demand from applications including aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, and others is expected to drive the growth of the inertial navigation systems market. Inertial Navigation Systems are generally used to determine the initial position, attitude, and velocity of a moving object irrespective of external references.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The global inertial navigation systems market is segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, inertial navigation systems are generally used to determine the initial position, attitude, and velocity of a moving object irrespective of external references.

By application, it is segmented into aircraft, missiles, space launch vehicles, marine, military armored vehicles, unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned ground vehicles, unmanned marine vehicles. The inertial navigation systems are widely used in the above-mentioned applications as they are very precise.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o The increasing demand for car connected devices

o Rapidly growing aerospace market

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For inertial navigation systems market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the inertial navigation systems market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of inertial navigation systems market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for inertial navigation systems market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of inertial navigation systems market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for inertial navigation systems market.

Companies Covered: Honeywell International, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Safran Electronics & Defense, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company, General Electric Company, Rockwell Collins, Teledyne Technologies, VectroNav Technologies, LORD MicroStrain, Trimble Navigation.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o Mechanical Gyro

o Ring Laser Gyro

o Fiber Optics Gyro

o MEMS

o Others

By Application:

o Aircraft

o Missiles

o Space Launch Vehicles

o Marine

o Military Armored Vehicles

o Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

o Unmanned Ground Vehicles

o Unmanned Marine Vehicles

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Application

