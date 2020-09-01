Digital Asset Management (DAM) Market: In-depth Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028 | Adobe systems, Bynder, Celum, IBM corporation, Webdam, SAS Institute among Others

A recent report published by QMI on digital asset management (DAM) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of digital asset management market history as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital asset management during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of digital asset management to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the high growth of application enterprise, sales, marketing, it, broadcast & publishing, and others in the emerging regions are expected to drive the demand of the global digital asset management (DAM) market during the forecast period. Some of the major end-use industries in the global digital asset management (DAM) market have been witnessing strong growth in the emerging region such as the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Digital asset management basically involves solutions for digital content storage, organization, search, retrieval, and sharing. DAM is a digital library that enables control of digital resources for staff, colleagues, contractors, and customers. This digital library involves images, pictures, files, audio, video, records, and presentations.

DAM market includes spending from end-user sectors on digital asset management solutions and services to store, organize, access, and share their rich media content. The service segment involves end-user spending on consulting, execution, and training & support. Some of the common digital asset management solutions are asset analytics, asset and metadata archiving, brand portals, creative tool integration, lifecycle & rights management, video management, and integration of web content management.

The global digital asset management market is growing with the increasing need to fulfill government mandates to maintain operational transparency, improve digital content, and reduce operational costs. Also, increasing demand for cooperative digital workflow, particularly for sales and marketing operations, has motivated end customers to implement enhanced digital asset management solutions and services. In addition, increasing IoT adoption and the proliferation of digital data contributed by mobile devices and computers in organizations are fueling the growth of the global digital asset management market.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increased adoption of broadband internet

o High demand for better collaboration processes and access to digital assets

o High initial investment

o Lack of skilled workforce

Insights about the regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the digital asset management market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the digital asset management market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and the presence of global companies to cater to the potential end-users are favorable for the growth of the digital asset management market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest-growing markets for the digital asset management market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors in the growth of the digital asset management market. The Middle East and the Rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for the digital asset management market.

Companies Covered: Canto, Adobe systems inc., Opentext corp., Webdam, SAS institute inc., Bynder, Celum, Mediavalet inc., Dam software nv, Pica9 inc., Widen enterprises inc., Workfront inc., North plains systems corp., Adam software nv, Cognizant technology solutions corp, EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard (hp), IBM Corporation, Opentext Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

o Brand Asset Management

o Library Asset Management

o Production Asset Management

o Digital Supply Chain Services

By Component:

o Solutions

o Services

o Consulting

o System Integration

o Training & Support

By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o Cloud

By Vertical:

o IT & Telecom

o BFSI

o Media & Entertainment

o Retail

o Healthcare

o Travel & Tourism

o Education

o Others

By Application:

o Enterprise

o Sales

o Marketing

o IT

o Broadcast & Publishing

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Product

o By Component

o By Deployment

o By Vertical

o By Application

