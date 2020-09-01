Digital Vault Market 2020 Trend, Revenue & Regional Analysis 2028 By Top Players – IBM, Hitachi, Micro Focus, Cyberark, Microsoft, Fiserv, Logic Choice, Keeper Security, Accruit, TokenEx

A recent report published by QMI on digital vault market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of digital vault market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital vault during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of digital vault to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the increasing investments by established economies are expected to drive the growth of the global digital vault market during the forecast period. Digital vault enables protect business information. With a rise in the amount of information generation and the desire to safeguard the information produced from attached machines, there is a strong demand for digital vault among customers, which is one of the driving factors responsible for the development of the digital vault industry.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) IBM

2) Hitachi

3) Micro Focus

4) Cyberark

5) Microsoft

6) Fiserv

7) Logic Choice

8) Keeper Security

9) Accruit

10) TokenEx.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

As a restraining factor for the digital vault industry, due to low knowledge among end-users regarding policies and solutions created for data security. Nevertheless, the need for cloud-based safety alternatives is anticipated to boost in the upcoming days to accelerate the development of the digital vault industry.

Digital Vault is a highly secure firewall, encryption, and access control solutions data storage system. It stores highly delicate business data-privileged user credentials, access control policies, and audit information. Unauthorized access to these credentials may enable the attacker to obtain complete control over the IT infrastructure of the businesses, leading to critical data loss, economic loss, or continuous downtime of different IT systems.

Although digital vault is used in various sectors, some of its prominent vertical sectors include banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), government and defense, retail and consumer products, health care, IT and telecommunications, and media and entertainment.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increasing investments by established economies

o Rising concern regarding protection of financial data

o Number of cyber-attacks being on the rise

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For digital vault market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the digital vault market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of digital vault market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for digital vault market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of digital vault market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for digital vault market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Privileged account management

o Identity and access management

o Digital asset management

o Data loss prevention, and services

By Organization size:

o Large enterprises

o Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry Vertical:

o Banking

o Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

o Government and defense

o Media and entertainment

o Retail and consumer goods

o Telecom and IT

o Education

o Healthcare

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Component

o Organization size

o By Industry vertical

