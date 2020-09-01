Edge Computing Market Research Insights, Industry Size 2020 With Cisco Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Instant Data Centers, Fujitsu Limited, Amazon Web Services, Nokia Corporation, AT&T Inc., Huawei Techn

A recent report published by QMI on edge computing market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of edge computing market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for edge computing during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of edge computing to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the edge computing market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major end-use industries such as surveillance, gaming & media, automotive, healthcare, and education during the forecast period. Due to the increase in the demand for smart devices, smart glasses, smart watches, etc., there has been a brisk rise in IoT data. The edge computing technique helps in processing and collection of this IoT generated data.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Cisco Systems Inc.

2) Microsoft Corporation

3) International Business Machines Corporation

4) Instant Data Centers

5) Fujitsu Limited

6) Amazon Web Services

7) Nokia Corporation

8) AT&T Inc.

9) Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

10) FogHorn Systems Inc.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The global edge computing market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, component, and end user.

Based on deployment, the market has been divided into on-premise and cloud. On-premise deployment is majorly carried out due to its ease of convenience. However, due to rapid technological advancements and the introduction of 5G, there has been a significant rise in the demand for cloud deployment, as it reduces latency.

Based on the component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. As on-premise is widely used, the hardware component is majorly used than software. However, as the demand for cloud computing is increasing, there is a rise in the demand for software too.

Based on end user, the market has been divided into surveillance, gaming & media, automotive, healthcare, and education. Among these, the surveillance segment majorly uses edge computing for security purposes.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing load on cloud

o Introduction of 5G network

o Provides optimum network efficiency in industrial applications

o Rising demand for low-latency in computing

Important Developments

o In May 2017, Cisco and Microsoft entered a partnership to connect Azure IoT suite with Cisco fog deployment.

o Huawei partnered with China Mobile Communications and launched a pilot project, which was based on the multi-access edge computing for the smart stadium at Beijing South Railway Station in July 2017.

o An innovative edge-to-enterprise analytics platform for IoT applications was launched by Cisco and SAS in February 2017.

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For edge computing market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the edge computing market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of edge computing market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for edge computing market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of edge computing market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for edge computing market.

