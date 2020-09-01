Enterprise Social Software (ESS) Market Research Report, Types, Technology, Application and Region Forecast to 2028 | Communispace, IBM Corp., Jive Software Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Zimbra Inc

A recent report published by QMI on enterprise social software (ESS) market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of enterprise social software market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for enterprise social software during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of enterprise social software to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the increasing need for constant connectedness and mobility prevails is expected to drive the growth of enterprise social software market during the forecast period. This has resulted some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Communispace

2) IBM Corp.

3) Jive Software Inc.

4) Microsoft Corp.

5) Zimbra Inc

Enterprise Social Software can be defined as a social networking layer on top of traditional collaborative tools. It helps to enable content sharing, and other additional features such as document sharing, wikis, micro-blogging, shared spaces and communities, amongst all the other business End Users.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Based on deployment, it is segmented into on-premises and on-demand. The increased adoption of social media sites is a major driver of this segment. By user type, it is segmented into small & medium and large enterprises.

The rising need for enterprise internet working among employees, partners, distributors, suppliers, and others in the business value chain has also positively impacted the market

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o The increasing need for constant connectedness and mobility prevails.

o The increasing demand for enterprise internetworking among employees, partners, distributors, suppliers, and others in the business value chain

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For enterprise social software market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the enterprise social software market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of enterprise social software market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for enterprise social software market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of enterprise social software market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for enterprise social software market.

Market Segmentation:

By Deployment:

o On-Premises

o On-Demand

By End User:

o Small & Medium Enterprises

o Large Enterprises

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

Rest of the World

o By Region (Latin America, Brazil, Rest of the World)

o By Deployment

o By End-User

