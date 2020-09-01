URBAN AIR MOBILITY MARKET 2028 GROWING RAPIDLY WITH MODERN TRENDS, DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES | AIRBUS GROUP, BOEING, VOLOCOPTER GMBH, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-29724?utm_source=SSK/SNG

According to the report, the urban air mobility market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period.

There has been heavy congestion of traffic in every urban area due to the increasing number of population and the growing amount of vehicles for personal or commercial use.

Urban air mobility or UAM is the term for air transportation services carrying either passengers or cargo which can be both automated as well as piloted. This method can help in the reduction of traffic and can also save the time of the people.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The urban air mobility market is segmented into component, range, and operation.

Based on the component, it is divided into infrastructure and platform. The infrastructure segment is sub-segmented into charging stations, vertiports, and traffic management, while the platform segment is sub-segmented into air taxi, personal air vehicle, cargo air vehicle, air ambulance, and others. By range, it is segmented as intracity and intercity. The intercity segment is expected to boom as it can provide long journeys for a shorter time carrying more passengers. By the mode of operation, it is divided as autonomous and piloted.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

1. Increasing trend of automation

2. An increasing need for an efficient mode of transportation

Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-29724?utm_source=SSK/SNG

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Airbus Group

2. Boeing

3. Volocopter GmbH

4. Honeywell International Inc.

5. Neva Aerospace

6. Kitty Hawk

7. Lilium

8. Ehang

Insights about the regional distribution of the market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For the urban air mobility market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific, and Western Europe are expected to be major regions in the urban air mobility market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies that have a strong infrastructure to boost the aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada have been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in the urban air mobility market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register the fastest-growing urban air mobility market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for the urban air mobility market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Infrastructure

o Charging Stations

o Vertiports

o Traffic Management

o Platform

o Air Taxi

o Personal Air Vehicle

o Cargo Air Vehicle

o Air Ambulance

o Others

By Range:

o Intracity

o Intercity

By Operation:

o Autonomous

o Piloted

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa

o By Component

o By Range

o By Operation

Reasons To Buy This Report:

o Market size estimation of the global Urban Air Mobility Market on a regional and global basis

o Unique research design for market size estimation and forecast

o Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments

o Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market

Customization:

We provide customization of the study to meet specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

Contact Us

Quince Market Insights

Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)

Office No- A109,

Pune, Maharashtra 411028

Phone: +91 706 672 5858/+1 208 405 2835/+91 706 672 4848

Email:[email protected]

Web:www.quincemarketinsights.com

ABOUT US:

QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.