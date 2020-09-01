Digital Map market 2020: In-depth Industry Analysis & Forecast To 2028 | Google Inc, Apple Inc., HERE, Micello, Inc., MiTAC International Corporation, ARC Aerial Imaging Limited, Esri, TomTom International BV, Nearmap Ltd.

A recent report published by QMI on digital map market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of digital map market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for digital map during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of digital map to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

The report comprehensively analyzes the Global Digital Map market status, supply, sales, and production. The Digital Map market shares of production and sales are evaluated along with the review of the production, capacity, sales, and revenue. Various aspects such as Digital Map import or export, price, gross margin, consumption, and cost are also analyzed. On the whole, the report covers the Digital Map market view and its growth probability for upcoming years.

Digital Map Market is projected to register high demand during the forecast period with increasing demand from major technology such as GIS, LiDAR, Aerial Photography, Digital Orthophotography, and Others during the forecast period. Digital mapping is also known as digital cartography. In the digital mapping process, the collected data is compiled and formatted in the virtual image. The basic function of digital mapping is to produce maps that provide an accurate representation of a particular area, detailing major road arteries, calculation of the distance from one place to another, and so on. It’s an electronic map system, which also includes major rivers, tourist attractions, and important landmarks, such as hospitals, schools, temples, airports, etc. It is a combination of graphic elements and is more accurate than printed maps and can be very easily updated.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The digital map market has been segmented on the basis of technology, usage, service, and application. Based on application, the automotive demand is expected to grow during the forecast period due to their use in the automotive industry, smartphones, and portable devices. The indoor segment can be divided into airports, retail stores, healthcare, and others.

The increasing use of geospatial information and digital maps in the automotive industry is expected to fuel the global digital map market growth. The mobile app-based software solution is also driving the market.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Increase in the use of intelligent PDAS in portable and smart devices

o A rise in adoption of digital maps among various verticals

o Increase in the use of smartphones and internet users

o The rise in demand for 3D platforms and advanced technologies

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Google Inc

2. Apple Inc.

3. HERE

4. Micello Inc.

5. MiTAC International Corporation

6. ARC Aerial Imaging Limited

7. Esri

8. TomTom International BV

9. Nearmap Ltd.

10. MAPQUEST

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The APAC digital map market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of internet subscribers and consumption of internet over smartphones and other portable devices. The market is expected to grow at an even higher rate than present due to the ever-increasing consumption of content in major APAC economies such as China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, and Hong Kong are the major contributing factors for the growth of the digital map market in this region. Moreover, the massive growth in the agriculture, oil, and gas, and Other natural resources industry have fueled the growth of market, making APAC one of the fastest-growing regions in the markets.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of digital map market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for digital map market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of digital map market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for digital map market.

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o GIS

o LiDAR

o Aerial Photography

o Digital Orthophotography

o Others

By Usage:

o Indoor

o Outdoor

By Service:

o Consulting

o Management

o Development

By Application:

o Automotive

o Mobile Devices

o Enterprise Solutions

o Military & Defense

o Government & Public Sector

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Technology

o By Usage

o By Service

o By Application

