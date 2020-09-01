Functional Printing Market 2020 Analysis Of Key Players – Research Forecasts To 2025 | Blue Spark Technologies, Avery Dennison Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Nano Solar Inc., Palo Alto Research Center Inc., Vorbeck Materials Corporation

The process of forwarding the functionality in silicon based 2D & 3D components is called functional printing. This is used to print with ink on various substrates on other substrates such as glass on paper, and helps to deposit and monitor the pattern on the material. Functional printing devices like RFID tags, sensors, and displays are improving the market.

Functional Printing is an emerging technology that has the potential to emerge as the major force behind the high volume of electronics output of the next generation, possibly contributing to the third industrial revolution.

The growing demand for a range of low-cost online services is one of the main factors driving the acceptance of practical printers. Through a wide variety of available printing technology and products, different companies may accomplish low-cost, high-speed manufacturing.

This research is a systematic analysis of existing market dynamics, drivers of growth in the industry and constraints. It provides industry forecasts for the years ahead. This provides an overview of recent technical advances, Porter’s five force model overview and comprehensive profiles of key players in the industry.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Blue Spark Technologies

2. Avery Dennison Corporation

3. Eastman Kodak Company

4. Nano Solar Inc.

5. Palo Alto Research Center Inc.

6. Vorbeck Materials Corporation

7. Universal Display Corporation

8. Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd.

9. BASF SE

10. Novaled AG

11. Xaar Plc.

12. Xennia Technology Limited

Functional Printing is used for mass manufacturing of electronic devices such as liquid crystal display (LCD), RFID chips, cameras, photovoltaic and organic light-emitting diodes (OLED).

Market Segmentation:

By Material:

Substrates

Inks

By Printing Method:

Inkjet Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

Flexography

Others

By Application:

Sensors

Displays

Lighting

Battery

Photovoltaic

RFID

Tags

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Middle East

By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Material

By Printing Method

By Application

