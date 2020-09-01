Exhaust Heat Recovery Market 2020 Emerging Growth Opportunity 2028 | Faurecia, Mahle, Continental, Denso, Valeo, Dana, Calsonic Kansei, Delphi Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Bosal, Tenneco Inc., Borgwarner Inc.
According to the report, technological advancements making vehicles more environment-friendly, along with being highly cost-effective is expected to drive the growth of exhaust heat recovery market during the forecast period. This has resulted some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities. An Exhaust Heat Recovery System (EHRS) improves powertrain effectiveness.
This detailed market study focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global exhaust heat recovery market
Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-18792?utm_source=ST/SSK
Technological advancements making vehicles more environment-friendly, along with being highly cost-effective is expected to drive the growth of exhaust heat recovery market during the forecast period. This has resulted some of the key developments by companies operating in the market to consolidate their market positions and look for further niche opportunities.An Exhaust Heat Recovery System (EHRS) improves powertrain effectiveness. In this framework, heat dismissed by the engine is reused to warm the vehicle liquids quickly (for instance, motor coolant, motor oil, etc.). By utilizing the EHRS, the power yield can be expanded up to 40% and the heat loss can be decreased to as much as 25%.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Faurecia
2. Mahle
3. Continental
4. Denso
5. Valeo
6. Dana
7. Calsonic Kansei
8. Delphi Technologies
9. Mitsubishi Electric
10. Hitachi Ltd.
11. Bosal
12. Tenneco Inc.
13. Borgwarner Inc
Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:
o Increasing concerns over global warming and air pollution
o Shift to hybrid vehicles across regions
o Technological advancements making vehicles more environment-friendly, along with being highly cost-effective
Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
Detailed information for markets like North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World is provided by the global outlook for exhaust heat recovery market. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe are projected as main regions for shortwave infrared sector. As one of the developed regions, the energy & power sector is important for the operations of different industries in this area
This is one of the key factors regulating exhaust heat recovery market growth in those regions. Some of the major countries covered in this region include the USA, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Canada, etc.
During the forecast period Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing regions for the exhaust heat recovery market. Some of the fastest-growing economies and increasing energy & power demand to cater for high population & industries are expected to drive demand in this area. During the forecast period, China and India are expected to record large demand. During the forecast period, the Middle East which includes the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar and others promises high market potential. In terms of market demand during the forecast period, the rest of the world including South America and Africa are developing regions.
Make an Inquiry for purchasing this Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-18792?utm_source=ST/SSK
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for exhaust heat recovery market and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global exhaust heat recovery market.
4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications
5) Extensive company profiles of key players in industry.
The researchers have studied the market in depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.
Market Segmentation:
By Component:
EGR Valve & Cooler
TEG Module
Compressor
Turbine
Evaporator
Condenser
Others
By Technology:
EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation)
ORC (Organic Rankine Cycle)
TEG (Thermoelectric Generators)
Turbocharger
Others
By Vehicle:
OHV (Overhead Valve Engine)
Hybrid
PC
LCVs (Light Commercial Vehicles)
Truck
Bus
By Region:
North America
By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)
By Component
By Technology
By Vehicle
Europe
By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)
By Component
By Technology
By Vehicle
Asia Pacific
By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
By Component
By Technology
By Vehicle
Middle East
By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)
By Component
By Technology
By Vehicle
Rest of the World
By Region (South America, Africa)
By Component
By Technology
By Vehicle
Reasons To Buy This Report:
Market size estimation of the exhaust heat recovery market on a regional and global basis
The unique research design for market size estimation and forecast
Profiling of major companies operating in the market with key developments
Broad scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the market
Contact:
Quince Market Insights
Ajay D. (Knowledge Partner)
Office No- A109,
Pune, Maharashtra 411028
Phone: IN +91 706 672 5858
US +1 208 405 2835
UK +44 121 364 6144
APAC +91 706 672 4848
Email: [email protected]
Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com
ABOUT US:
QMI has the most comprehensive collection of market research products and services available on the web. We deliver reports from virtually all major publications and refresh our list regularly to provide you with immediate online access to the world’s most extensive and up-to-date archive of professional insights into global markets, companies, goods, and patterns.