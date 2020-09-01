E-Bikes Market Revenue Growth, Business Analysis By 2028| Top Competitors Accell Group, Moustache Bikes, Karbon Kinetics Limited, NYCeWheels, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Easy Motion USA, Pedego Electric Bikes, and A2B Electric Bikes

The E-bike market is expected to grow rapidly due to various reasons, such as strict government rules, demand for eco-friendly vehicles, and rising fuel prices. Moreover, these bikes are easy to ride, low in cost, and maintenance-free, which will contribute to the growth of the E-bike market. Due to the rising fuel prices, in some countries, people are adopting E-bikes rather than traditional bikes. The Asia Pacific is the largest market for E-bikes due to rising fuel prices. Europe and North America are also expected to witness demand for E-bikes.

An electric bicycle known as an e-bike is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion. An e-bike has a small engine to assist the rider’s pedal-power to somewhat more powerful e-bikes which tend closer to moped-style functionality-bikes use rechargeable batteries.

The report provides a list of all the key players in the I E-bike market Industry along with a detailed analysis of the strategies that are being implemented by the companies. The approaches include mainly new product development, analysis, and development, and also provide revenue reports, business history, and recent company innovations to remain competitive in the marketplace.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Accell Group

2. Moustache Bikes

3. Karbon Kinetics Limited

4. NYCeWheels

5. Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co.

6. Easy Motion USA

7. Pedego Electric Bikes

8. A2B Electric Bikes

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Strict government rules for emission control

o Rising fuel prices in different countries

o Low cost and low maintenance

One of the major drivers for the e-bike market is the increase in concerns regarding the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG) from conventional vehicles. As such automobiles run on fossil fuels, they lead to high levels of air pollution, which is responsible for climate change, global warming, as well as several respiratory diseases, including lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma. This is why governments around the world have implemented stringent emission reduction targets as well as those regarding vehicles’ fuel economy.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

North America and Western Europe have been traditional markets for the automotive sector with many global manufacturers headquartered in this region. The automotive sector in these regions has been dynamic in terms of technological developments and product modifications. The demand for lightweight materials, cleaner emissions, and green fuels have been some of the key influencing factors in this region. Also, the market has witnessed steady recovery from recent slowdowns in the past decades. Some of these factors are expected to impact the dynamics of the E-bikes market in North America and Western Europe during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region for the E-bikes market during the forecast period. This region has been one of the lucrative markets for the automotive sector in the past few decades with strategic investments by global companies in the region. China, Japan, India, and South Korea have been some of the major countries for the E-bikes market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East promises a strong market potential with the growth of the automotive sector in the region. Countries including UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Iran have been diversifying the industrial sector to boost the economy in the past few decades. Other regions including Eastern Europe, South America, and Africa are estimated to emerging markets with growing demand during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Battery Type:

Lithium-ion

Lithium-ion Polymer

By Motor Type:

Mid

Hub

By Type:

Throttle

Pedal Assist

Power on Demand

