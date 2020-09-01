Metastatic Bone Disease Market regional outlook COVID-19 -2026
Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market was valued US$ 12.48 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 23.2 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.06 % during a forecast period
Bone metastasis begins when cancer cells spread from their original site such as the lungs, breast, and prostate to bone.
Signs and symptoms of bone metastasis include:
Bone pain&Broken bones
Urinary &Bowel incontinence
Weakness in the legs or arms
High levels of calcium in the blood, which can cause nausea, vomiting, constipation and confusion
The improved prevalence of cancer, investment on the drug discovery & development, increasing senior population, and growing healthcare expenditures are driving the growth of global metastatic bone disease market. Furthermore, improved alertness about personalized medicine for the treatment of cancer condition is a key opportunity of the metastatic bone disease market. However, the growing use of generic medicine, lack of healthcare services in low-income countries, and high treatment cost is the factor which limits the growth of the global metastatic bone disease market.
Hospital end-user segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period owing to the necessity of advanced healthcare infrastructure for the management of bone metastasis symptoms.
Tumor ablation therapy is a minimally invasive surgical method to treat solid cancers. Benefits of using tumor ablation therapy are it can be performed without open surgery, to treat tumors when surgery is not an option, and to release pain & blockages.
Breast cancer can spread to anywhere in the body, most commonly the liver, brain, bones, or lungs. Treatment of metastatic breast cancer depends on the location of the metastatic tumors and includes surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, biological, and hormonal therapy.
The rising awareness among people increased the prevalence of cancer, and FDA approval is expected to support the growth of metastatic bone disease market in the Asia Pacific region. The Middle East & Africa are projected to grow moderately during the forecast period owing to the many government initiatives for creating alertness among people.
Key player operating in the global metastatic bone disease market are Amgen, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, BTG plc, Boston Scientific Corporatio, Medtronic, Ethicon, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc, Apollo Endosurgery, EndoEvolution, LLC, LSI Solutions, Inc, and SuturTek, Inc.
Scope of Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market:
Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By Treatment:
Medication
Radiation Therapy
Surgical Intervention
Tumor Ablation Therapy
Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By Origin of Metastasis:
Breast
Lung
Thyroid
Kidney
Prostate
Others
Global Metastatic Bone Disease Market, By End User:
Hospitals
Specialty Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Global Bone Disease Market, By Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
South America
