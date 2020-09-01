Exterior Doors Market Production, Valuation and Sales Forecast COVID-19 2026
Global Exterior Doors Market was valued US$ 70.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 125.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.25 % during a forecast period.
Exterior doors are also branded as entry doors and offer several features such as energy efficiency, cost reduction, and high durability. Exterior doors are considered as the focal point of residential applications. It can be also preferred into the commercial applications thanks to its feature such as high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire.
A surge in home remodeling expenditures is booming the global exterior doors market. Growing housing infrastructure in urban and rural areas and rising population is expected to drive the demand for the door products. Increasing demand for impact-resistant & energy efficient housing structure will boost the growth in the global door market. Rising construction, renovation, and refurbishing activities are propelling the growth in the global exterior doors market. Interior design plays a key role in the construction and renovation sector, which subsequently drives the doors market.
The high cost of eco-friendly doors and changeable prices of raw material can obstruct the growth in the exterior doors market.
The report provides information about the opportunities in the global exterior doors market. Design innovation and use of eco-friendly products offer enormous opportunity for the market growth. The accessibility and development of new and aesthetic designs and patterns in exterior doors are providing substantial growth opportunities for the market players.
Bi-fold doors are expected to dominate the growth in the global exterior doors market owing to their facility to accentuate the aesthetic appeal of building entrances. Bi-fold doors can make easy to install and cheaper. These doors are fit in perfectly in any kind of space. In cases where a pantry or closet does not have a proper door, bi-fold doors offer a suitable solution. They are moderately perfect for closing off closets and stores as often as the need arises.
Metal doors segment contain architectural aluminum products, which are preferred in both residential and commercial assets. The material offers minimal maintenance along with a layered frame which can be painted and matched with different colors of the consumerâ€™s preference.
Residential segment is projected to grow at a high rate of CAGR in the global exterior doors market. This growth can be attributed thanks to changing preferences and trends, which necessitate renovations and replacements. The upsurge in the urban population and enhanced spending capacity have driven the growth of the residential segment in this market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global exterior doors market. Easy availability of raw material and labor by developing economies such as India and China is one of the major markets for locale up manufacturing facilities. A growing number of construction projects, the current trend to change the interior are increasing adoption of exterior doors in Asia-Pacific.
Key profiled and analysed in the Global Exterior Doors Market
ASSA ABLOY AB, JELD-WEN Holding, Inc., Marvin Doors & Windows Inc., Pella Corporation, Masonite, VKR, Anderson Corporation, Sanwa Holdings Corporation, Simpson Investment Company Inc., The Millwork Market, YKK Corporation, Otto Fuchs KG, Atrium Corporation, Bayer Built Inc., ETO Doors, JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd., LIXIL Group Corporation, Yuanda China Holdings Limited, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., Hormann Kg Verkaufsgesellschaft, and LG Electronics.
Scope of the report for Global Exterior Doors Market
Global Exterior Doors Market, By Type
Panel Doors
Bypass Doors
Bi fold Doors
Others
Global Exterior Doors Market, By Material Type
Wood
Metal
Glass
Fiberglass
Fibreboard
Vinyl
Others
Global Exterior Doors Market, By Mechanism
Swinging
Sliding
Bypass
Folding
Revolving & Other
Global Exterior Doors Market, By Application
Residential
Non-residential
Global Exterior Doors Market, By Geography
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Key players in Global Exterior Doors Market
