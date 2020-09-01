Doors Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period until COVID-19 2026

Global Doors Market was valued US$ 81.50 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 142.80 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.27 % during a forecast period.

Doors are the most commonly used structures in the construction sector. It controls the atmosphere of a place by circling the air drafts as well as growing the visual appeal of the architecture.

Growing housing infrastructure in urban and rural areas and rising population is expected to drive the demand for the door products. Increasing demand for impact-resistant & energy efficient housing structure will boost the growth in the global door market.

High investment & installation costs for eco-friendly doors are a major factor restraining the growth of the market.

The report provides information about the challenges in the global doors market. The doors market has suffered many changes and advancements affecting the technologies and applications used. Eco-friendly doors are relatively exclusive than their traditional counterparts, such as uPVC doors. Consumer demand is gradually shifting towards premium green products in the doors market.

Metal doors segment contain architectural aluminum products, which are preferred in both residential and commercial assets. The material offers minimal maintenance along with a layered frame which can be painted and matched with different colors of the consumerâ€™s preference. Aluminum is projected to witness considerable growth over the forecast timeline thanks to its feature such as lightweight, durability, corrosion resistance and ductility properties.

Sliding doors are expected to hold significant growth in the global door market. This growth can be attributed to its feature such as slimline design, easy installation, lightweight coupled with soundproof and airtight insulation. It is a suitable solution in the residential construction as it produces the dint of huge space and permits better access to the garden or balcony that seems to extend the room space.

The demand for door product varies depending upon the consumerâ€™s requirement with wide-ranging functions. Offices and IT industries generally prefer sliding owing to its enhanced visibility, easy handling and improved aesthetics to the infrastructure

Wooden doors are estimated to lead the global doors market. Enhanced aesthetics, elevated waste generation, high performance, lesser carbon emissions, longer life cycle, and superior insulation are key factors driving demand for wood. Furthermore, growing trends toward eco-friendly products will hinder the wooden doors demand.

The Asia Pacific is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Increasing brand awareness, adoption of the modern lifestyle, changes in consumer preference are major factors driving the door market growth. Emergent regional economy coupled with growing disposable income, consumers turn to spending on luxury products including decor, bathroom fillings, and doors are booming the global door market. Privatization, enhancing government investments and public funding in construction sectors by developing economies including Indonesia, India and Thailand will boost more opportunities for global doors market growth.

Key profiled and analysed in the Global Doors Market

Scope of the report for Global Doors Market

Global Doors Market, By Product type

Interior Doors

Exterior Doors

Global Doors Market, By Material

Wood

Glass

Composite

Plastic

Metal

Global Doors Market, By Mechanism

Sliding Doors

Swinging Doors

Overhead Doors

Folding Doors

Others

Global Doors Market, By End User

Residential

Commercial

Global Doors Market, By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Key players in Global Doors Market

ASSA ABLOY AB

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

Marvin Doors & Windows Inc.

Pella Corporation

Masonite

Atrium Corporation

Bayer Built Inc.

ETO Doors

JS Doors Manufacturer PTE Ltd

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.,

VKR, Anderson Corporation

YKK Corporation

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

ETO Doors

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Simpson Investment Company Inc.

The Millwork Market

Otto Fuchs KG

Hormann KG Verkaufsgesellschaft

Pella Corporation

LIXIL Group Corporation

Masonite

Yuanda China Holdings Limited