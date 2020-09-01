Adventure Tourism Market Key Insights and Booming Factors up to COVID-19 2026

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $586.3 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $1,626.7 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2019 to 2026. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth of the adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. It serves as adding anchors and activities, amenities, and elements that increases attendance, length of stay, average spending, and repeat visits; thereby, fueling the growth of the adventure tourism market. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as rafting, climbing, caving, hiking, cycling, hunting, and others. Tourism is one of the most lucrative growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism. Moreover, increase in competition, reduced travel restrictions, economic growth, and aggressive promotion strategies are adopted by the regional tourism organizations, which directly contribute to the growth of the adventure tourism market.

However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are some of the major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Furthermore, increase in trend of social media has created great opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and region. By type, the market is classified into hard, soft, and others. Based on activity, it is divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market is segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30–41 years, 42–49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current adventure tourism market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the adventure tourism market from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped based on their adventure tourism market share.

• Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional & global adventure tourism market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Type

o Hard

o Soft

o Others

• By Activity

o Land-based Activity

o Water-based Activity

o Air-based Activity

• By Type of Travelers

o Solo

o Friends/Group

o Couple

o Family

• By Age Group

o Below 30 Years

o 30 to 41 Years

o 42 to 49 Years

o 50 Years & Above

• By Sales Channel

o Travel Agent

o Direct

• By Geography

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ Switzerland

§ Norway

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ Australia

§ New Zealand

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

KEY PLAYERS:

• Austin Adventures, Inc.

• G Adventures Inc.

• Mountain Travel Sobek

• TUI Ag.

• ROW Adventures

• REI Adventures

• InnerAsia Travel Group, Inc.

• Intrepid Group Limited

• Butterfield & Robinson Management Services, Inc

• Abercrombie & Kent Group of Companies S.A.