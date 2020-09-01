Automotive Gear Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

As per a report Market-research, the Automotive Gear economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

The competitive landscape of automotive gear market features all the prominent players operating in the industry. The market players of automotive gear market are featured based on their revenue shares, business strategies, primary areas of focus, and key product offerings. Some of the leading players featured in the automotive gear market report include Eaton Corporation, Bharat Gears Limited, GKN Plc., Inc., Altra Industrial Motion Corporation, Showa Corporation, American Axle and Manufacturing, Inc., Linamar Corporation, NSK Limited, Univance Corporation etc.

Eaton Corporation, a leading player in the automotive gear market, specializes in precision forged gears. In 2018, the company entered into a joint venture with Shaanxi fast gear for manufacturing manual transmissions for LCVs. The company offers a wide-range of transmission gears, differential gears, and customized gears.

Bharat Gears Limited, a key player in the automotive gear market, offers an extensive range of ring gears and heat treatment furnaces. As a part of its corporate changes in 2017, the company has reinvigorated its capacity in the bevel gears segment by making use of improved tools or manufacturing approaches.

GKN Plc., a leading player in the automotive gear market, had a strategic agreement with Kawasaki Heavy Industries for offering Low Pressure Compressor (LPC) vanes for Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines. In 2015, GKN acquired Fokker Technologies Group (Fokker) in a bid to enhance its global foothold with presence in China, Turkey, India and Mexico.

A gear refers to a toothed-structured wheel integrated with several other analogous parts to alter the mechanism of speed driving. Gears find extensive applications across several industries, with automotive being the largest application area.

Fact.MR recently published a research study on automotive gear market for the forecast timespan of 2018 to 2028. The report on automotive gear market provides cumulative insights and a holistic analysis of the overall automotive gear market landscape. The report on automotive gear market also analyzes diverse perspectives of the automotive gear market by making use of industry validated methodologies. Furthermore, the report on automotive gear market identifies latest developments and key differential strategies employed by the market players of automotive gear market.

The report on automotive gear market has been segmented based on product type, vehicle type, material type, sales channel, application, and region. By product type, the automotive gear market has been classified into worm gears, bevel gears, spur gears, helical gears, rack and pinion gears, planetary gears, hypoid gears, and others. By vehicle type, the automotive gear market has been classified as passenger cars, LCV, trucks, buses, off-road vehicles, and two-wheelers. By material type, the automotive gear market has been classified as metallic and non-metallic. By application, the automotive gear market has been segmented into engine, drive shaft, transmission, differential, steering system, and others. By sales channel, the sales and distribution in the automotive gear market is carried out through OEM and aftermarket. The automotive gear market has been gauged across North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS and Russia, Japan, APEJ, and MEA.

In the research methodology used for automotive gear market report, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate the market size of automotive gear market. The entire process of procuring insights for the automotive gear market research study incorporated study of annual and financial reports of leading companies, interviews with key industry personnel, and so on. All the data points included in the automotive gear market report have been verified through credible platforms to avoid discrepancies. Moreover, all the possibilities that could affect the landscape of automotive gear market have been extensively covered, thereby serving as a reference for industry stakeholders of automotive gear market to frame viable business decisions.

