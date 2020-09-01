GLOBAL USAGE-BASED INSURANCE MARKET: FORECAST 2025,MAJOR PLAYERS ALLIANZ SE, INSURE THE BOX LTD., PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION, ALLSTATE CORPORATION, DESJARDINS INSURANCE, GENERALI GROUP, MAPFRE S.A. AND OTHERS

For Sample Copy of this Report Visit @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/758950

Reduction in insurance premiums as compared to regular insurance and risk-related cost could lead to a growth of market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by increasing vehicle sales and on-road vehicles. Flexible insurance premium, lower accident & vehicle theft possibilities, accurate & timely data collection, and lower fuel consumption are expected to drive the market.

Rising concern over data privacy as well as lack of standardized systems may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas automotive usage-based insurance ecosystem resulted in the growing opportunity in the market

The Embedded system segment will drive the usage-based insurance market in 2017 and significant growth in the projected year. Embedded system is very accurate at capturing vehicle data as it is an integrated part of the system and does not require external calibration to register data resulted in increasing demand for usage-based insurance market in the forecasted year.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Allianz SE, Insure The Box Ltd., Progressive Corporation, Allstate Corporation, Desjardins Insurance, Generali group, Mapfre S.A. and Others.

Global Usage-based Insurance Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 07 companies and supported with tables and figures.

