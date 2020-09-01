FACIAL RECOGNITION MARKET CURRENT AND FUTURE 2020-2025:TOP LEADING PLAYERS AWARE INC., NEC CORPORATION, COGNITEC SYSTEMS, HERTA SECURITY, DAON, 3M COMPANY, GEMALTO, KEYLEMON, AMONG OTHERS

Global Facial recognition Market report offers a clear picture of the current and future Industry trends, developments and opportunities. The report, prepared by a highly seasoned team of analysts and data experts, carries an array of tables and graphs besides qualitative analyses.It also provide with regional overview and forecast to 2025

Facial recognition technologies are increasingly being adopted by governmental agencies to strengthen security. This factor is further driving the market. Rising adoption of biometric systems is expected to drive the market during forecast period.

Incompatibility issues with respect to integration of the software with hardware can act as a challenge to the market. However, speedy developments in the field of artificial intelligence are anticipated to have a positive impact on demand.

North America dominates the facial recognition market. The region heavily invests in the market, and several vendors are present to cater to the rapidly growing market.

The analytics solutions segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. These solutions can be used to secure and monitor crowded public places and to gather information about customers to boost businesses.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Aware Inc., NEC Corporation, Cognitec Systems, Herta Security, Daon, 3M Company, Gemalto, KeyLemon, among others

Global Facial Recognition Industry is spread across 121 pages, profiling 08 companies and supported with tables and figures.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, Regional, Country, Insight Type, and Application Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

* Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTEL, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

* Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, Insight Type & Application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Facial Recognition providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Application Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Facial Recognition Market — Industry Outlook

4 Facial Recognition Market Technology Outlook

5 Facial Recognition Market Use Case Outlook

6 Facial Recognition Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

