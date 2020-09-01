4 Best Free Methods to Add Music to Video

Background music is of great importance in video production. It has an impact on the audience’s viewing experience when watching the video. If you are a beginner in video editing and don’t know how to add music to video. Don’t stress out, in this article, you will 4 different methods to add music to video.

#1. Add Music to Video in MiniTool MovieMaker

Adding breathtaking background music would make audiences feel engaged and increase watch time. So how to add music to video? This part will show you how to add background music to video by using MiniTool MovieMaker. It’s a free simple video editor and offers some royalty-free music that you can use in your videos.

Other than that, this video maker can convert Twitter video to GIF.

Follow this guidance to add music to video.

Step 1. Download the installer from the MiniTool MovieMaker website. Then install it on the computer.

Step 2. Launch the program and close the pop-up window to get its main user interface.

Step 3. Once you are here, you can click on Import Media Files to import the target video and the music track you like.

Step 4. Drag and drop the video to the timeline and then add the music track to the timeline.

Step 5. Next, the duration of the music track will automatically be adjusted to fit the video length. Double-click on the track and you can apply fade-in & fade-out effects to the track.

Optionally, if you want to mute the video, just tap the Speaker icon on the video.

Step 6. Lastly, click on Export to configure output settings and export the video.

#2. Add Music to Video in iMovie

For Mac users, iMovie should be their first consideration because it’s a free application included with Apple devices. It’s compatible with macOS, iOS, and iPadOS.

Here’s how to add music to video in iMovie.

Step 1. Open iMovie and import the video from your device. Then choose the video and add it to the timeline.

Step 2. Load the background music you prepared for the video and drag & drop the music track to the timeline.

Step 3. Next, move the start/end point of the track to adjust its duration and click the circle on the track to create a fade-in/fade-out effect.

Step 4. In the end, press on Share > File to export the video.

#3. Add Music to Video Online

If you want to add background music to video without installing any software, online video editor is a better option. Here strongly recommend Voice2v. This video editor can add music to video online free without watermarks.

Take the following steps below to add music to video online.

Step 1. Open the Voice2v website.

Step 2. Tap on Add Music to Video in the toolbar.

Step 3. Upload the target video and audio file from local, and click on Add Audio to the Video Now to get started.

Step 4. The process will be finished in serval minutes. Once done, you can download the video from the website.

#4. Add Music to YouTube Video

Now, you’ve learned about how to add music to video in MiniTool MovieMaker, iMovie, and online. You may wonder how to add background music to an uploaded video on YouTube.

Let’s see how it works!

Step 1. Sign in to YouTube and go to YouTube Studio.

Step 2. Click on Videos and find the uploaded video that you want to add music.

Step 3. Then click on it and switch to the Editor tab. After launching the YouTube Video Editor tool, you can edit YouTube videos like add music, trim video, etc.

Step 4. Choose the down arrow icon and tap on AUDIO to add the wanted music.

Step 5. Afterward, hit the Save changes button.

Conclusion

The 4 best methods about adding music to a video are listed here. Choose a suitable video editor and have a try!