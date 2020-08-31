Aerosol Valves Market: Industry Growth Drivers, Restraints, Supply and Demand Risk, Market Attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model

Research Nester published a report titled “Aerosol Valves Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2028”which delivers a detailed overview of the aerosol valves in terms of market segmentation by type, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis, and Porter’s five force model.

An aerosol valve is the equipment that discharges the contents in the form of a spray from the pressurized containers, and are commonly used in the packaging of food products, personal care products, hairsprays, deodorants, pharmaceutical, insecticides, and other household products. The global aerosol valves market is segmented by type and application. The continuous segment, which forms a sub-segment of the type segment, is anticipated to hold the leading shares on the back of the rising concerns about safety and hygiene of consumer products, along with the high durability, user-friendly, and high recycling rates of continuous aerosol valves.

The global aerosol valves market is anticipated to record a notable CAGR in the forecast period i.e. 2020-2028. Increasing demand for aerosols, that are used for household cleaning and the growing demand for personal care products, which is raising the need amongst the manufacturers of aerosol products to consume more amount of aerosol valves in their packaging process of the aerosol products are some of the factors anticipated to promote the growth of the global aerosol valves market. In the statistics by the International Trade Centre, imports of scent sprays and similar toilet sprays and mounts and heads thereof peaked to USD 1143096 thousand in the year 2019 from USD 760930 thousand in the year 2010.

Regionally, the worldwide aerosol valves market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in North America is anticipated to hold the largest share on the back of increasing disposable income, which is raising the demand for personal care, automotive, healthcare, and other food products. Apparently, factors such as the rising awareness regarding product wastage and recycling of containers, increasing competition among manufacturers, and the dynamic consumer preference for high-quality and convenient packaging are anticipated to drive the North America aerosol valves market. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

Rapid Rising of Healthcare and Personal Care Industry

In the statistics by the World Health Organization (WHO), during the period 2001 to 2017, global spending on health grew by 3.9% per year. Moreover, the statistics also stated that the spending on health increased to US$ 7.8 trillion in 2017 from US$ 7.6 trillion in 2016.

Aerosol products are used widely by consumers worldwide in different product forms. Most of the aerosol products are consumer health products and they form a significant part in an individual’s day to day life. Increasing spending on health is therefore anticipated to raise the demand for aerosol products, which in turn will raise the need amongst manufacturers of those products to increasingly use aerosol valves in the packaging of those aerosol-based products. Moreover, the increasing demand for aerosol-based products across different end use applications are also anticipated to drive the growth of the global aerosol valves market.

However, fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and the availability of alternatives are expected to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the aerosol valves market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global aerosol valves market which includes company profiling of Aptar Group, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A., Precision Valve Corporation, LINDAL Group Holding, Mitani Valve Co., Ltd., Summit Packaging Systems, Clayton Corp., Newman Green Inc., The Salford Valve Company Ltd. and KOH-I-NOOR Mladá Vožice a.s.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials, and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts a detailed overview of the global aerosol valves market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD SAMPLE REPORT

