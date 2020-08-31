This Mobile Payment Technologies market research report provides a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. Competitor analysis is one of the most important aspects of market research report which helps businesses decide upon the strategies by comparing them with the competitors. This market research report identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, inhibitors, challenges and opportunities in the market. In this era of globalization, the whole world is the marketplace and hence businesses seek to adopt a global market research report.

Global mobile payment technologies market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 35.48% forecast to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the government initiatives promoting the usage of digital payment platforms along with availability of attractive offers available to the consumers with availing bill payment services through these mobile payment platforms.

Research objectives

To perceive the most influencing pivoting and hindering forces in Mobile Payment Technologies Market and its footprint in the international market

Learn about the market policies that are being endorsed by ruling respective organizations

To gain a perceptive survey of the market and have an extensive interpretation of the Mobile Payment Technologies Market and its materialistic landscape

To understand the structure of Mobile Payment Technologies Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Mobile Payment Technologies Market players, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Mobile Payment Technologies Market submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To analyze the Mobile Payment Technologies Market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market

List of Best Players profiled in Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report;

Visa; Ant Financial; Airtel India; Boku Inc.; Apple Inc.; AT&T Intellectual Property; Mastercard; Google; Fortumo; American Express Company; PayPal; Tencent; Vodafone Group; Fiserv, Inc.; Microsoft; First Data Corporation; BlueSnap Inc.; Global Payments Inc.; Paytm; SIX Card Solutions; Worldpay, LLC; Wirecard; ACI Worldwide, Inc.; Novatti Group Limited; PayUmoney; Paysafe Holdings UK Limited; Stripe; Dwolla; MTN Group Management Services (Pty) Ltd; Orange; Millicom; Safaricom; Comviva and among others

Market Drivers:

Increased levels of users of smartphones, smart devices availing the usage of internet is expected to drive the growth of the market

Availability of innovative methods of usage and advancements in technology; the market is expected to be driven by this factor

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding security and threats of hacking private information is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of regulations and standards to transact with individuals and organisations in different regions or across borders; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America South & Central America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Countries United States Argentina United Kingdom China Saudi Arabia Canada Chile Germany Japan UAE Mexico Brazil France India Turkey Italy, Spain, NORDIC {Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark etc}, and Russia Australia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea Egypt and South Africa

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Proximity Payment Near Field Communication (NFC) QR Code Payment

Remote Payment Short Message Service-Based (SMS-Based) Direct Operator Billing Digital Wallet Unstructured Service Supplementary Data/Sim Tool Kit (USSD/STK)



By Purchase Type

Airtime Transfers & Top-Ups

Merchandise & Coupons

Money Transfers & Payments

Travel & Ticketing, Others

By End-Use

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Hospitality & Tourism

Education

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunications

Others

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

Analysts have also highlighted the potential restraints present in the global Mobile Payment Technologies market. With the help of market experts the report points out what changes companies can make to overcome these hurdles over the forecast years.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting global Mobile Payment Technologies market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

To summarize, the global Mobile Payment Technologies market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

