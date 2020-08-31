AIR AMBULANCE SERVICES MARKET 2020 REVENUE, OPPORTUNITY, SEGMENT AND KEY TRENDS 2028 | SCANDINAVIAN AIR AMBULANCE, IAS MEDICAL, EXPRESS AIR MED TRANSPORT.
In the case of medical emergencies, ambulance services are essential for transport. Efficient ambulance services have resulted in on-time medical attention for victims of accidents or chronic illness patients, emergency medicine situations etc. Air ambulances are armed with advanced medical equipment and supplies, as well as professional medical staff specialized in providing patients with immediate emergency medical treatment. Air ambulance provides advantages over the problem of extended travel times and limited remote reach areas faced by road emergency services.
The major factors driving the air ambulance services market growth include the infrastructure and the potential to reach quicker compared to road ambulances. In addition, the air ambulance service field in the war zone is commonly used to evacuate wounded military soldiers and provide early medical care. The study provides extensive market research along the value chain, with inputs derived from industry professionals. A special focus on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and so on. The global market for air ambulance services was segmented based on type of operation, type of vehicle for transport, and region. The sector has been divided in terms of service form into hospital services, community services, and other services.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Scandinavian Air Ambulance
2. IAS Medical
3. Express AirMed Transport
4. Native American Air Ambulance
5. Lifeguard Air Ambulance
6. REVA Air Ambulance
7. Acadian.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Rotary-Wing
Fixed-Wing
By Services Model:
Hospital Based
Community Based
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Type
North America, by Services Model
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Type
Western Europe, by Services Model
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Type
Asia Pacific, by Services Model
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Type
Eastern Europe, by Services Model
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Type
Middle East, by Services Model
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Type
Rest of the World, by Services Model
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate market size for air ambulance services market on regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in air ambulance services market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the air ambulance services market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of air ambulance services market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
