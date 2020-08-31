SMART WATER MANAGEMENT MARKET 2028: IN-DEPTH ANALYSIS OF TOP KEY PLAYERS ABB, ARAD GROUP, AQUAMATIX, BADGER METER, HONEYWELL ELSTER, HUAWEI, HYDROPOINT, IBM, I2O, ITRON, ORACLE, LANDIS+GYR, SENSUS

During the forecast era, the enterprise asset management sub segment would have the largest market share. Asset management solutions are remote surveillance tools for evaluating the efficiency of water infrastructure assets deployed at different geographic locations.

The APAC region is seeing rapid market growth, as it houses more than 50 percent of the world’s population, and thus any significant technological changes including the introduction of the Internet of Things (IoT) and other emerging technologies are likely to influence the region’s future.

Worldwide water regulators need to realize the need for the hour and proactively introduce smart water technology to control their distribution systems effectively, upgrade their operations, minimize maintenance costs, raise awareness among consumers about water conservation and minimize non-income water losses due to theft and water leakage.

The smart water management market has been segmented by water meters (AMR & AMI), by solutions (EAM, network management, SCADA, advanced pressure management, MDM, smart irrigation), by services (professional services, managed services), by end user (commercial & industrial, residential).

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. ABB

2. Arad Group

3. AquamatiX

4. Badger Meter

5. Honeywell Elster

6. Huawei

7. HydroPoint

8. IBM

9. i2O

10. Itron

11. Oracle

12. Landis+Gyr

13. Sensus

14. Schneider Electric

15. Siemens

16. Suez,

17. SenzIoT

18. TaKaD

19. Trimble Water

20. XENIUS

Market Segmentation:

By Water Meters:

o AMR

o AMI

By Solution:

o EAM

o Network Management

o SCADA

o Advanced Pressure Management

o MDM

o Smart Irrigation

By Service:

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

By End Use:

o Commercial & Industrial

o Residential

By Region:

North America

o North America, by Country

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o North America, by Water Meters

o North America, by Solution

o North America, by Service

o North America, by End Use

Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Country

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o The Netherlands

o Rest of Western Europe

o Western Europe, by Water Meters

o Western Europe, by Solution

o Western Europe, by Service

o Western Europe, by End Use

Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Country

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Australia

o Indonesia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

o Asia Pacific, by Water Meters

o Asia Pacific, by Solution

o Asia Pacific, by Service

o Asia Pacific, by End Use

Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Country

o Russia

o Turkey

o Rest of Eastern Europe

o Eastern Europe, by Water Meters

o Eastern Europe, by Solution

o Eastern Europe, by Service

o Eastern Europe, by End Use

Middle East

o Middle East, by Country

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o Qatar

o Iran

o Rest of Middle East

o Middle East, by Water Meters

o Middle East, by Solution

o Middle East, by Service

o Middle East, by End Use

Rest of the World

o Rest of the World, by Country

o South America

o Africa

o Rest of the World, by Water Meters

o Rest of the World, by Solution

o Rest of the World, by Service

o Rest of the World, by End Use

Objectives of this report:

o To estimate market size for smart water management market on regional and global basis.

o To identify major segments in smart water management market and evaluate theirmarket shares and demand.

o To provide a competitive scenario for the smart water management market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.

o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of smart water management market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.

Reasons to Buy This Report:

o Provides niche insights for decision about every possible segment helping in strategic decision making process.

o Market size estimation of the smart water management market on a regional and global basis.

o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.

o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments

o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the smart water management market.

Customization:

This study is customized to meet your specific requirements:

o By Segment

o By Sub-segment

o By Region/Country

o Product Specific Competitive Analysis

