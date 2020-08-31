Mobile Device Management Market: Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024!!

2020 August, Magarpatta SEZ, Pune, “ReportsnReports”, one of the world’s prominent market research firms has released a new report on Global Mobile Device Management Market. The report contains crucial insights on the market which will support the clients to make the right business decisions. This research will help both existing and new aspirants for Mobile Device Management Market to figure out and study market needs, market size, and competition. The report talks about the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats faced by Top key players.

“Immense growth of the mobile workforce and BYOD within enterprises to drive the growth of the mobile device management market”

The global Mobile Device Management (MDM) market size is expected to grow from USD 4.3 billion in 2020 to USD 15.7 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.6% during the forecast period. The increasing mobile workforce and adoption of BYOD programs within enterprises to improve their workforce productivity, thus allowing employees to work from anywhere, at any time, and using any device to access corporate data on the go has boost the demand for MDM solutions. In addition to this, proliferation of new mobile devices in the market drives the implementation of mobile device management solutions in regions.

“By organization size, large enterprises segment to account for a largest market size during the forecast period”

By organization size, large enterprises segment is expected to record at the largest market size during the forecast period. Large enterprises have various departments and a decentralized workforce. They often have sensitive data that needs to be protected from external threats. These companies have significant security budgets and deploy more sophisticated MDM solutions. The ubiquitous accessibility to corporate data and applications through mobile devices integrated over corporate networks has extensively leveraged businesses for organizations. Large enterprises are already leveraging the capabilities of MDM solutions to power their business operations and improve employees’ productivity, which helps them concentrate more on different business areas and drive higher business revenue. MDM solutions are also helping large enterprises in managing, controlling, and securing many mobile devices at one go. The use of smartphones and tablets to access business applications has become a common practice in large enterprises.

“By operating system, Android segment to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

Android is an open-source OS based on a modified version of the Linux kernel. Android is developed and maintained by Google. It offers a free and publicly available software kit for application development that consists of tools, documents, and emulators necessary for the development of new applications in Java. As individual developers can generate revenue by posting an application on Google Play Store, many developers are developing new and innovative applications for the Android OS and deploying them on Google Play. People are expected to prefer the Android OS in the future, owing to its rich application ecosystem.

“By region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market in the Asia Pacific (APAC)is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The constant economic growth, increasing the young workforce, and the usage of tablets and smartphones for business purposes will lead toward the adaptation of enterprise mobility solutions to meet the growing demands of securing and protecting critical data. The dependence on the BYOD trend is expected to be an emerging one in India, as the country is home to several mid-sized and large enterprises that have enabled employees to carry their own devices in office campuses. The rise in digitalization has also led to concerns related to hacking and data security threats. Countries such as Japan have increased efforts for deploying MDM solutions on each vertical, thus ensuring the regularity and security of data. Various vendors in mobility management have been taking efforts in entering partnerships with the government to offer products to small and large enterprises.

The breakup of the profiles of the primary participants is given below:

By Company : Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25% By Designation : C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 30%, Managers–25%

: C-Level – 45%, Director Level – 30%, Managers–25% By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%

The following key mobile device management vendors are profiled in the report:

VMware(US)

Microsoft(US)

IBM (US)

Blackberry(Canada)

Citrix Systems(US)

MobileIron (US)

Ivanti(US)

42Gears Mobility Systems(India)

Matrix42(Germany)

ManageEngine(US)

Snow Software(Sweden)

Sophos (UK)

SOTI (Canada)

SAP (Germany)

Google (US)

Mitsogo (US)

Baramundi Software AG (Germany)

AppTech (Switzerland)

Jamf (US) SolarWinds (US)

Quest Software (US)

Miradore (Finland)

ProMobi Technologies (India)

Cisco (US)

Samsung (South Korea)

Micro Focus (UK)

1Mobility (India)

Kandji (US)

Addigy (US)

Codeproof Technologies (US)

and Rippling (US)

The report helps to identify the main Mobile Device Management Market players. It assists in analyzing Mobile Device Management Market competitive environment, including company overview, company total revenue, market opportunities, value, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product details. The study also reveals the sales, revenue and market share for each market player included in this report for the period of 2015-2020. It also helps to ascertain the growth drivers and future prospects for the forecast timeline.

Conclusively, this report is a one stop reference point for the industrial stakeholders to get Mobile Device Management Market forecast of till 2025. This report helps to know the estimated market size, market status, future development, growth opportunity, challenges, growth drivers of by analyzing the historical overall data of the considered market segments.

