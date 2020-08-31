WHAT IS DRIVING FLIGHT DATA MONITORING (FDM) MARKET SIZE? TOP PLAYERS: CURTISS WRIGHT, FLIGHT DATA SERVICES LTD, SCALED ANALYTICS INC., GUARDIAN MOBILITY, AND SAFRAN ELECTRONICS & DEFENSE

The research study presented in this report provides a comprehensive and insightful overview of the market, segmentation, dynamics and geographic development of the flight data monitoring (fdm) market. The research study is designed using in-depth qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global market for flight data monitoring (fdm). This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global flight data monitoring (fdm) market.According to the report flight data monitoring (FDM) market is projected to witness a high growth with significant CAGR during the forecast period. The factors that are expected to drive the flight data monitoring market are the increasing demand for enhanced situational awareness to drive airline operations, need to reduce unplanned maintenance costs, increase the volume of data generated by the aviation industry, and rise in aircraft delivery.

A monitoring system for flight data controls the performance of the flight crew and the traffic control procedures. This can spot problems or defects that could lead to any major accident. It was made mandatory by the International Aviation Civil Organization to provide aircraft with flight data monitoring systems with full take-off masses. The system comes in onboard and on-ground types. It is used by fleet operators, drone operators, investigation agencies, etc.

With an emphasis on both organic and inorganic growth strategies there have been several primary developments done by major companies like Curtiss Wright, Flight Data Services Ltd, Scaled Analytics Inc., Guardian Mobility, and Safran Electronics & Defense.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

Flight data monitoring (FDM) Market has been segmented based on, type (on board, on ground), component (FDM service, FDM system, FDM software), end user (fleet operators, drone operators, FDM service providers, investigation agencies) and region.

The on-ground segment by type is projected to lead the flight data monitoring (FDM) market during the forecast period. Such systems provide aircraft operators with a complete analysis of day-to-day flight operations. Through choosing ground (off the flight) Flight Data Services provides some features such as tracking the aircraft, maintenance and safety incidents that can be detected and handled without delay and minimizes the risk.

Based on the component, the FDM service segment of the flight data monitoring market is projected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period.

The FDM service provides flight data analysis, Flight Operations Quality Assurance, training and simulation, inspection, maintenance monitoring, condition monitoring, and FDM consulting services.

The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application, and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.The Flight data monitoring market by region has been segmented by North America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Rest of the World. During the forecast period North America is estimated to largest market share in flight data monitoring market. The growth in the population’s disposable income has added to the need for air travel, which has, in turn, led to an increase in air passenger traffic.

The growth in air passenger traffic in North America has led to an increase in aircraft deliveries, which has further propelled demand for the flight data monitoring market. With the involvement of major manufacturers and high market demand, North America and the European region have been typical regions for the aerospace & defence industry. In addition, these regions have been proactive in terms of technological and research advances. This is one of the key factors influencing flight data monitoring market demand during the forecast period.

Major countries in these regions include US, France, UK, Germany, Italy, Russia, Canada, and So on. This sector is one of the key contributors to the economies in the region.

Key Factors Impacting Market Growth:

o Growth of the airline industry in developing countries

o Regulations laid down by the International Aviation Civil Organization to equip aircraft with these systems

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

o On Board

o On Ground

By Component:

o FDM Service

o FDM System

o FDM Software

By End User:

o Fleet Operators

o Drone Operators

o FDM Service Providers

o Investigation Agencies

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Type

o By Component

o By End User

