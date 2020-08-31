WIRELESS AUDIO DEVICES MARKET REVENU, OPPORTUNITY, FORECASTS BY 2020-2028 | LEADING KEY PLAYERS SONY CORPORATION, HARMAN INTERNATIONAL INC., APPLE INC., BEATS ELECTRONICS, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS, BOSE CORPORATION

According to the report due, wireless audio devices receive audio signals using radio frequency (RF) waves rather than through cables. Wireless audio devices generally have two units: main speaker or sound outputting device connected with a RF receiver, and the RF transmitter. The transmitter is connected to the source from where radio signals are generated whereas the receiver in connected to the speaker which receives the signals and outputs audio. This transmission of signals or radio frequencies can be achieved using several wireless technologies such as Bluetooth, airplay, Wi-Fi, etc.

This detailed market study focuses on the data obtained from various primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using different tools. It helps in gaining insights about the potential of the market for growth which can facilitate the investors in identifying scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the Global Wireless Audio Devices Market

Increasing penetration of information and entertainment devices and the use of smart-phones and wireless audio devices in shows, events, and call centres is majorly driving the global wireless audio devices market. Moreover, technological advancements in wireless connectivity and rising demand for convenience of portability are other factors affecting the market positively.

The growth of the music industry is also affecting the market. The need for high quality music anywhere, anytime, especially for the younger generations have given a rise to the sales of wireless speakers and headphones.

The upcoming report from Quince Market Insights focuses on these key impact factors influencing the market along with identifying major segments, and companies operating in the market. The study is designed to provide a holistic view with a broad scope covering every possible segment influencing the demand of global wireless audio devices market

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

o Sony Corporation

o Harman International Inc.

o Apple Inc., Beats Electronics

o Samsung Electronics

o Bose Corporation

o JVC Kenwood

o DEI Holdings Inc.

o Panasonic Corporation

o Logitech International S.A.

o LG Electronics

This upcoming study will be published shortly with a focus on the key stakeholders in the market. Regions covered in the study include North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of Global Wireless Audio Devices Market globally and related technologies.

2) Analysis of global market trends, estimates of each year and annual compound growth rate projections (CAGRs).

3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted promotion plans for Global Wireless Audio Devices Market

4) Discussion of R&D and demand for new products and new applications

5) Comprehensive company profiles of key industry players.

The researchers have studied the market in depth and have come up with major segments like product type, application and region. Based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR, each and every segment and its sub-segments are studied. Each market segment offers in-depth information on market outlook, both qualitative and quantitative.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Wireless Headset & Microphones

Wireless Speaker Systems

Sound Bars

Others (A/V Receivers, Power Amplifiers, etc.)

By Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

Airplay

Others

By End-Use Industry:

Commercial

Consumer

Automotive

Others (Defense & Security)

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

Eastern Europe:

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

Western Europe:

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product Type

By Technology

By End-Use Industry

